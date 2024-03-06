Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes Announces New Solo Album as This Is Lorelei

Nate Amos of This is Lorelei by OK McCausland in December 2023 in Brooklyn, NY.

New York’s Nate Amos is a man of many projects, from a pair of acclaimed indie-pop duos—Water From Your Eyes and My Idea, with Rachel Brown and Lily Konigsberg, respectively—to his longstanding solo project This Is Lorelei. On Monday, Amos announced what a press release calls his “first attempt at a traditional, intentionally written full-length album” as This Is Lorelei, Box For Buddy, Box For Star (June 14, Double Double Whammy), and shared the video for its bright lead single “Dancing in the Club.”

In a statement, he describes “Dancing in the Club” as “a riff on the ‘playing the heel’ romantic f***-up archetype—it was supposed to be a character study and I guess it is, but it turns out the character was just me.” Over twinkling keys, twitchy percussion and a guitar riff straight out of “What’s My Age Again?,” an autotuned Amos bemoans a resounding loss in the game of love: “And I know it’s only cards / But love I feel your heart in spades / While you were dancing in the club / I gave my diamonds all away.”

The track oozes compelling melodrama and unabashed indie-pop hooks, making it highly accessible for Amos’ standards, yet there are layers of complexity that beg to be peeled back with each repeat listen. From its unusual structure to its array of synth textures, some understated, others ostentatious, “Dancing in the Club” feels like the kind of song whose writer poured all their romantic angst into its composition, as if moving closer to exorcising those demons with each flurry of their fingers across the keyboard.

Though Amos has been self-releasing music as This Is Lorelei for more than a decade, he characterizes most of those recordings as “unedited diary entries,” making Box for Buddy, Box for Star a new frontier of his discography. Amos is touring as This Is Lorelei this month alongside Omni and fantasy of a broken heart, with shows at SXSW and Tallahassee’s Retrofit Records—full dates down below. You can watch the “Dancing in the Club” video (dir. Joey Agresta) above and preorder Box for Buddy, Box for Star here.

This Is Lorelei Tour Dates:

March 4 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell *

March 5 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House *

March 6 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

March 7 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

March 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog *

March 9 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s *

March 12-14 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

March 16 – Tallahassee, FL @ Retrofit Records ^

March 18 – Durham, NC @ Rubies on Five Points ^

March 20 – Washington, DC @ Rhizome ^

March 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ MoMA 2 ^

* w/ Omni

^ w/ fantasy of a broken heart