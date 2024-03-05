Electronic Fusion Faves the Thievery Corporation Announce May Backyard Stage Show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thievery Corporation boasts a nearly three-decade career of critically acclaimed albums, singles, remix tracks and a live show that deftly recreates and morphs their dancefloor-chill approach | Courtesy of the artist

Groundbreaking electronic group the Thievery Corporation will bring their global-music sound to the Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 23. Presented by Intuition Ale Works, tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 8 and are available online and at the Amp box office.

Thievery Corporation was formed in Washington, D.C. in 1995 by Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, who shared passions for world music, acid jazz, dub and bossa nova. Their 1998 song “Lebanese Blonde” rose to popularity after being featured on the soundtrack for the indie flick Garden State. The sound of the Thievery Corporation, heavy on crate-dug samples and exotic instrumentation and even heavier on the lounge-downtempo tip, in addition to their multilingual and pan-genre approach, has attracted likeminded collaborators including David Byrne, Perry Farrell and Wayne Coyne. The band now boasts a nearly three-decade career of critically acclaimed albums, singles, remix tracks and a live show that deftly recreates and morphs their dancefloor-chill approach.

Intuition Ale Works presents Thievery Corporation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8 and are available here. Single-day and three-day ticket options available.