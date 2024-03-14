The Neighborhood Playlist | March 9

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! I hope your month is moving well and you are doing great. We revisited a previous interview with the neighbor Myztroh who will be opening up for Brandee Younger on March 14. Click HERE to purchase your tickets. I hope to see my cool neighbors in attendance. 

We also visited Moonchild’s music, played Butcher Brown (they’ll be at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 12th, 2024), and got colorful with CARRTOONS. 

Peep the songs that aired below. See you in The Neighborhood next week!

Moonchild – The List

Stream

Hermanos Gutiérrez – Sonido Cósmico

Stream

Butcher Brown – It Was Me

Stream

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Because 

Stream

Kiefer – Dreamer

Stream

Can 7 – The Promise

Stream

Brandee Younger – Running Game

Stream

Cosmic Link – Let It Go

Stream

Alfa Mist & Amika Quartet – Years Ago

Stream

The Foreign Exchange – Disappear

Stream

CARRTOONS – Sparkle

Stream

Killer Mike – Run remix feat. Damian Marley 

Stream

Tanya Morgan – Don’t Look Up

Stream

Stro Elliot – Frozen Four

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. More on the full JME Saturday Nights lineup here.

