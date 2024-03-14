The Neighborhood Playlist | March 9

Neighbors! I hope your month is moving well and you are doing great. We revisited a previous interview with the neighbor Myztroh who will be opening up for Brandee Younger on March 14. Click HERE to purchase your tickets. I hope to see my cool neighbors in attendance.
We also visited Moonchild’s music, played Butcher Brown (they’ll be at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on April 12th, 2024), and got colorful with CARRTOONS.
Peep the songs that aired below. See you in The Neighborhood next week!
Moonchild – The List
Hermanos Gutiérrez – Sonido Cósmico
Butcher Brown – It Was Me
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Because
Kiefer – Dreamer
Can 7 – The Promise
Brandee Younger – Running Game
Cosmic Link – Let It Go
Alfa Mist & Amika Quartet – Years Ago
The Foreign Exchange – Disappear
CARRTOONS – Sparkle
Killer Mike – Run remix feat. Damian Marley
Tanya Morgan – Don’t Look Up
Stro Elliot – Frozen Four
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. More on the full JME Saturday Nights lineup here.