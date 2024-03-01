The Neighborhood Playlist | February 24

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! We’re at the end of February. The time was short, but hopefully you enjoyed the playlists and the interviews. In this episode, I sat with visual artist Erin Kendrick at Jacksonville Arts and Music School (aka JAMS) and we talked about the music she listens to as well as what she’s currently creating.

Enjoy the playlist below. #TOTHETOP

Corinne Bailey Rae – “He Will Follow You With His Eyes“

Moonchild – “Money” (Acoustic)

Miranda Joan – “I’m Good”

Cosmic Link – “Let It Go”

DEVDIEDALONE – “Night Sky“

Kale That Raps – “A Good Talk“

Kool and the Gang – “Ooh La La“

ttJID020 Remixes – “Love Brings Happiness” (Tall Black Guy featuring Kaidi Tatham Remix)

Zo! – “Making Time” (feat. Phonte and Choklate)

Cleo Sol – “Gold“

Ebonique – “Respectfully”

Stro Elliot – “Praylude“

Devin Morrison – “Lake View“

