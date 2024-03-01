The Neighborhood Playlist | February 24

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! We’re at the end of February. The time was short, but hopefully you enjoyed the playlists and the interviews. In this episode, I sat with visual artist Erin Kendrick at Jacksonville Arts and Music School (aka JAMS) and we talked about the music she listens to as well as what she’s currently creating. 

Enjoy the playlist below. #TOTHETOP 

Corinne Bailey Rae – “He Will Follow You With His Eyes

Stream

Moonchild – “Money” (Acoustic)

Stream

Miranda Joan – “I’m Good”

Stream

Cosmic Link – “Let It Go”

Stream

DEVDIEDALONE – “Night Sky

Stream

Kale That Raps – “A Good Talk

Stream

Kool and the Gang – “Ooh La La

Stream

ttJID020 Remixes – “Love Brings Happiness” (Tall Black Guy featuring Kaidi Tatham Remix)

Stream

Zo! – “Making Time” (feat. Phonte and Choklate)

Stream

Cleo Sol – “Gold

Stream

Ebonique – “Respectfully” 

Stream

Stro Elliot – “Praylude

Stream

Devin Morrison – “Lake View

Stream

In this article: jacksonville, JME, Mr. Al Pete, playlist, radio, The Neighborhood and WJCT

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 24”
Mar. 01, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 24

Featured image for “Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions””
Feb. 29, 2024

Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions”

Featured image for “DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst”
Feb. 28, 2024

DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst

Featured image for “Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things””
Feb. 28, 2024

Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things”

Featured image for “Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown”
Feb. 28, 2024

Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown

Featured image for “Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival”
Feb. 27, 2024

Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival

Featured image for “L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is””
Feb. 27, 2024

L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is”

Featured image for “Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward”
Feb. 26, 2024

Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward

Featured image for “Erica Reese Spirals Through Shoegaze on Hooky New Single “Pretty””
Feb. 23, 2024

Erica Reese Spirals Through Shoegaze on Hooky New Single “Pretty”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17”
Feb. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Swill Swill with Xs for Eyes and Slow Comply Rain Dogs Fri. 03/1 @ 7:00 PM Alice Wallace Alice Wallace Cafe Eleven Fri. 03/1 @ 8:00 PM Steve Hackett Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty The Florida Theatre Fri. 03/1 @ 8:00 PM The Beach Boys The Beach Boys The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 03/2 @ 7:30 PM Grupo Niche Grupo Niche The Florida Theatre Sat. 03/2 @ 8:00 PM Kill Tactik Kill Tactik with Holy Romance and Radio Poets Jack Rabbits Sat. 03/2 @ 8:00 PM The Sweet Lillies The Sweet Lillies Underbelly Sun. 03/3 @ 7:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 03/3 @ 9:00 PM Billy Boom Is Dead Billy Boom Is Dead with Dominic Delaney Jack Rabbits Mon. 03/4 @ 7:00 PM The Pentagram String Band The Pentagram String Band with Mudtown Underbelly Mon. 03/4 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…