Noah Kahan, Eric Church, Norah Jones, Kevin Morby, The Breeders Among this Year’s Sing Out Loud Festival Headliners

The music celebration known as the Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine this year with the Live Wildly Showcase on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 at Francis Field.

Performers for this year’s festival include jazz-folk artist Norah Jones, country singer Eric Church, alt-country artist Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, folk singer and radio standout Noah Kahan, indie-folk artist Kevin Morby and Riot Grrrl icons The Breeders, plus Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Tré Burt, Marcus King, Sierra Ferrell and Nat & Alex Wolff. Tickets for the showcase go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 29.

Since 2016, the Sing Out Loud Festival (SOL) has featured more than 1,400 national and local musicians in front of more than 300,000 music fans. Along with ticketed events, the festival also includes free local artist showcases and artist develop workshops.

This year SOL is partnering up with the Live Wildly Foundation, a forward-thinking and grassroots conservation group that strives to blend environmental guardianship with progressive entrepreneurial vision, whose priority is to protect The Florida Wildlife Corridor, the state’s 18-million-acre wildlife superhighway.

The Sing Out Loud Festival Live Wildly Showcase takes place on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 at Francis Field in historic St. Augustine; Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST this Friday, March 29 exclusively online here.