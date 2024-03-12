Indie-Folk Fave Jenny Lewis Extends Joy’All Ball Tour, Adds a Stop at Intuition Ale Works in Jacksonville

Named for her critically-adored 2023 album, the Joy'All Ball Tour will bring Jenny Lewis to Jacksonville | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Local lovers of legit indie-folk and innovative Americana have hit the summer sweepstakes. Jenny Lewis and her Joy’All Ball Tour makes a stop at Intuition Ale Works on Saturday, June 29.

Lewis’ latest, 2023’s ten-song Joy’All, finds Lewis in peak form, traversing traditional singer-songwriter terrain and experimental pop and on popular cuts like “Puppy and a Truck” and “psychos,” respectively. The album was top-listed by many music critics on their annual “best of” releases.

The Las Vegas-born Lewis first rose to fame as a child actor, appearing in everything from a Jell-O commercial to being cast as Lucille Ball’s granddaughter on the 1980’s sitcom, Life With Lucy and starring in various made-for-TV and big-budget films, including the cult favorite, Pleasantville. While still in her early twenties, Lewis cofounded the much-loved band Rilo Kelly, a band whose early, crisp country-leaning sound soon found its own two feet with a taut indie-rock wallop with rich guitar textures, all tethered together with Lewis’s blunt emotional vocals.

The new millennium found Lewis collaborating with peers-admirers including Conor Oberst, M. Ward and Ben Gibbard, branching out as a solo artist, interesting collaborations with kindred spirits The Watson Twins and making memorable appearances on the peak-era of late-night TV shows. Since 2006, Lewis has released a series of lauded releases.

Jenny Lewis performs on Saturday, June 29 at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works in Downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST this Friday, March 15 and are available at the artist or venue sites.