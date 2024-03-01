Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 24

By Hurley Winkler
Image
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we spoke with Hiss Golden Messenger’s MC Taylor, who performed at the Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works on Wednesday, February 28. The Durham singer-songwriter spoke about his songwriting and lyrics-gathering process.

In addition to Hiss Golden Messenger and other artists coming through Northeast Florida soon, we played a mix of local favorites, including indie folk artist Anna Kellam and jazz collective Madre Vaca.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Hiss Golden Messenger — “Caledonia, My Love”

Stream

Anna Kellam — “dog park”

Stream

Tenny Rudolph — “Peace at Last”

Stream

Mom Jeans — “Edward 40hands”

Stream

Get tickets to see Mom Jeans at Underbelly on March 9.

Hiss Golden Messenger — “20 Years and a Nickel”

Stream

Luci Lind — “I Think You’re Nice”

Stream

Huan, BESSIE — “Dancing In The Dark — BESSIE Remix”
Stream

Wise River — “Sionna”

Stream

Hiss Golden Messenger — “Sanctuary”

Stream

Colin Hay — “Down Under – Acoustic Version”

Stream

Get tickets to see Colin Hay at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on March 16.

Hiss Golden Messenger — “Nu-Grape”

Stream

Tomboi — “Runaround”

Stream

Grupo Niche — “Cali Pachanguero”

Stream

Get tickets to see Grupo Niche at The Florida Theater on March 2.

Madre Vaca — “The Lady of the Lake”

Stream

In this article: Hurley Winkler, Jax Music Hour, JME, playlist, radio and WJCT

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | February 24”
Mar. 01, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | February 24

Featured image for “Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions””
Feb. 29, 2024

Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions”

Featured image for “DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst”
Feb. 28, 2024

DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst

Featured image for “Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things””
Feb. 28, 2024

Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things”

Featured image for “Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown”
Feb. 28, 2024

Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown

Featured image for “Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival”
Feb. 27, 2024

Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival

Featured image for “L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is””
Feb. 27, 2024

L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is”

Featured image for “Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward”
Feb. 26, 2024

Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward

Featured image for “Erica Reese Spirals Through Shoegaze on Hooky New Single “Pretty””
Feb. 23, 2024

Erica Reese Spirals Through Shoegaze on Hooky New Single “Pretty”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17”
Feb. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Swill Swill with Xs for Eyes and Slow Comply Rain Dogs Fri. 03/1 @ 7:00 PM Alice Wallace Alice Wallace Cafe Eleven Fri. 03/1 @ 8:00 PM Steve Hackett Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty The Florida Theatre Fri. 03/1 @ 8:00 PM The Beach Boys The Beach Boys The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 03/2 @ 7:30 PM Grupo Niche Grupo Niche The Florida Theatre Sat. 03/2 @ 8:00 PM Kill Tactik Kill Tactik with Holy Romance and Radio Poets Jack Rabbits Sat. 03/2 @ 8:00 PM The Sweet Lillies The Sweet Lillies Underbelly Sun. 03/3 @ 7:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 03/3 @ 9:00 PM Billy Boom Is Dead Billy Boom Is Dead with Dominic Delaney Jack Rabbits Mon. 03/4 @ 7:00 PM The Pentagram String Band The Pentagram String Band with Mudtown Underbelly Mon. 03/4 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…