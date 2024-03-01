Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 24

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we spoke with Hiss Golden Messenger’s MC Taylor, who performed at the Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works on Wednesday, February 28. The Durham singer-songwriter spoke about his songwriting and lyrics-gathering process.

In addition to Hiss Golden Messenger and other artists coming through Northeast Florida soon, we played a mix of local favorites, including indie folk artist Anna Kellam and jazz collective Madre Vaca.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Hiss Golden Messenger — “Caledonia, My Love”

Anna Kellam — “dog park”

Tenny Rudolph — “Peace at Last”

Mom Jeans — “Edward 40hands”

Get tickets to see Mom Jeans at Underbelly on March 9.

Hiss Golden Messenger — “20 Years and a Nickel”

Luci Lind — “I Think You’re Nice”

Huan, BESSIE — “Dancing In The Dark — BESSIE Remix”

Wise River — “Sionna”

Hiss Golden Messenger — “Sanctuary”

Colin Hay — “Down Under – Acoustic Version”

Get tickets to see Colin Hay at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on March 16.

Hiss Golden Messenger — “Nu-Grape”

Tomboi — “Runaround”

Grupo Niche — “Cali Pachanguero”

Get tickets to see Grupo Niche at The Florida Theater on March 2.

Madre Vaca — “The Lady of the Lake”

