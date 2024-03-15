Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 9

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we shined a spotlight on harpist Brandee Younger, who’ll be joining us on the WJCT Soundstage on Thursday, March 14. Get tickets to the show here.

In addition to other artists coming through Northeast Florida soon, we played a mix of local jams from K.UTIE, Kevin PM, and many others.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Brandee Younger — “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”

Get tickets to see Brandee Younger at the WJCT Soundstage on March 14.

Kevin PM — “don’t come running”

Madison Hughes — “Meet Me in the Woods”

Low — “Sunflower”

Get tickets to see Low’s Alan Sparhawk at Sleeping Giant Fest on March 30.

Dirty Three — “Great Waves”

Get tickets to see Dirty Three’s Jim White at Sleeping Giant Fest on March 31.

Corey Kilgannon — “Köln”

Phoebe Bridgers, Abby Gundersen, Noah Gundersen — “Killer + The Sound”

Get tickets to see Noah Gunderson at the Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works on March 16.

Parks and Razz — “BOYS!BOYS!BOYS!”

Get tickets to see Parks and Razz at Jax Indie Night at Intuition Ale Works on March 24.

Fall Out Boy — “The Take Over, The Breaks Over”

Get tickets to see Fall Out Boy at the Veterans Memorial Arena on March 16.

*NSYNC — “Pop”

Get tickets to see Joey Fatone and AJ McLean at the Florida Theatre on March 30.

K.UTIE — “Castle (My World)”

Kearsten Monielle — “All I Want”

Brandee Younger and Mumu Fresh — “Brand New Life”

Brandee Younger — “Olivia Benson”

