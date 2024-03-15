Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 9

By Hurley Winkler
Image
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we shined a spotlight on harpist Brandee Younger, who’ll be joining us on the WJCT Soundstage on Thursday, March 14. Get tickets to the show here.

In addition to other artists coming through Northeast Florida soon, we played a mix of local jams from K.UTIE, Kevin PM, and many others.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Brandee Younger — “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”
Stream

Get tickets to see Brandee Younger at the WJCT Soundstage on March 14.

Kevin PM — “don’t come running”

Stream

Madison Hughes — “Meet Me in the Woods”
Stream

Low — “Sunflower”

Stream

Get tickets to see Low’s Alan Sparhawk at Sleeping Giant Fest on March 30.

Dirty Three — “Great Waves”

Stream

Get tickets to see Dirty Three’s Jim White at Sleeping Giant Fest on March 31.

Corey Kilgannon — “Köln”

Stream

Phoebe Bridgers, Abby Gundersen, Noah Gundersen — “Killer + The Sound”

Stream

Get tickets to see Noah Gunderson at the Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works on March 16.

Parks and Razz — “BOYS!BOYS!BOYS!”

Stream

Get tickets to see Parks and Razz at Jax Indie Night at Intuition Ale Works on March 24.

Fall Out Boy — “The Take Over, The Breaks Over”
Stream

Get tickets to see Fall Out Boy at the Veterans Memorial Arena on March 16.

*NSYNC — “Pop”

Stream

Get tickets to see Joey Fatone and AJ McLean at the Florida Theatre on March 30.

K.UTIE — “Castle (My World)”

Stream

Kearsten Monielle — “All I Want”

Stream

Brandee Younger and Mumu Fresh — “Brand New Life”

Stream

Brandee Younger — “Olivia Benson”

Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. 

JME Live Music Calendar

Punk Rock Pop Up Festival Punk Rock Pop Up Festival with Left On High, The Radio Poets, Grab Bag, Snore and River City Sound System Kona Skatepark Sat. 03/16 @ 4:00 PM Fall Out Boy Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World and the Maine VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Sat. 03/16 @ 6:30 PM Gouge Away Gouge Away with Zeta and Drag Pattern Underbelly Sat. 03/16 @ 7:00 PM Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Sat. 03/16 @ 7:00 PM Noah Gundersen Noah Gundersen Intuition Ale Works Sat. 03/16 @ 7:00 PM Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley with Larry Mangum The Waterworks Sat. 03/16 @ 7:00 PM Tedeschi Trucks Band Tedeschi Trucks Band The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 03/16 @ 7:30 PM The Rat Pack The Rat Pack Tribute to Sinatra, Martin and Davis Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Sat. 03/16 @ 7:30 PM Colin Hay Colin Hay Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 03/16 @ 8:00 PM Eric Carter & Company Live at Breezy Jazz House Eric Carter & Company Live at Breezy Jazz House Eric Carter & Company Saturday Night 8 pm at Breezy Jazz House & Supper Club Breezy Jazz House Sat. 03/16 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…