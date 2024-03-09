Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 2

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

On the March 2 episode of the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we were joined by singer-songwriter Rick Colado, best known as rickoLus, whose album, These Things Happen, was released on March 1. The Jacksonville music veteran has been part of the local scene for decades and told us about the evolution of the Jax scene as well as his favorite music being made in Northeast Florida. RickoLus will be playing The Walrus on April 19 with support from Luci Lind, Ashley Reda, and Gringo Starr.

We also played a mix of local favorites, including synth wave outfit Everything To Me and spoken word artist Ebony Payne-English, plus touring acts coming to town very soon.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Summer Salt — “One Last Time”

Stream

Get tickets to see Summer Salt at Underbelly on March 9.

Teal Peel — “Bird Play”

Stream

RickoLus — “Ginger’s Place”

Stream

Get tickets to see RickoLus at The Walrus on April 19.

RickoLus — “Falling”

Stream

Pink Martini — “Donde Estas, Yolanda?”

Stream

Get tickets to see Pink Martini at the Florida Theatre on March 6.

Dave Mason — “We Just Disagree”

Stream

Get tickets to see Dave Mason at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on TKTK

Brandee Younger — “You’re A Girl For One Man Only”

Stream

Get tickets to see Brandee Younger at the WJCT Soundstage on March 14

RickoLus — “Exile”

Stream

Bob Dylan — “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat”

Stream

Get tickets to see Bob Dylan at the Moran Theatre on March 12.

The Stews — “Notions”

Stream

Get tickets to see The Stews at Jack Rabbits on March 7.

Sidereal — “Find a Beach”

Stream

Everything To Me — “But I Hate Dancing”

Stream

Ebony Payne-English, Marketya Williams — “Talk Back”

Stream

RickoLus — “Still Hungry”

Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m.