Faye Webster Adds Fall Florida Theatre Show Supporting ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’

In support of her critically-adored new record, 'Underdressed at the Symphony,' Indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster will be touring the globe, with a stop in Jacksonville this fall | Michael Tyrone Delaney, courtesy of the artist

Now with another acclaimed album under her belt, Atlanta alt-folk singer-songwriter Faye Webster has announced a dozen new September and October shows, including a stop at Jacksonville’s storied Florida Theatre.

Webster’s new shows are an extension of her impending North American tour in support of her fifth studio album Underdressed at the Symphony, released last week via Secretly Canadian. The follow-up to her 2019 breakout Atlanta Millionaires Club and 2021’s I Know I’m Funny haha, the album features singles “Feeling Good Today,” “Lego Ring (feat. Lil Yachty),” “But Not Kiss” and “Lifetime.”

Following a handful of sold-out southeastern U.S. shows later this month, Webster will tour North America, the U.K. and Europe this spring and summer, and will perform at festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound and Governors Ball along the way. Her previously announced headlining shows will feature support from Upchuck, Benét and Julie.

Webster’s new shows, meanwhile, start on Sept. 8 in Charleston and bring her to the Florida Theatre on Monday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. ET. From there, Webster will play her hometown of Atlanta, as well as Austin, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle, among other cities, before wrapping her tour (as it currently stands) in Denver on Oct. 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

Find Webster’s full tour itinerary below and ticket info here. Underdressed at the Symphony is out now and tracks from the record are in heavy rotation on JME‘s new-music discovery station, The Independent.

Faye Webster ​​Tour Dates:

3/26 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL * *SOLD OUT*

3/27 – Miami Beach Bandshell – Miami Beach, FL * *SOLD OUT*

3/28 – House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL *SOLD OUT*

3/30 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL * *SOLD OUT*

4/12 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

4/15 – Revel ABQ – Albuquerque, NM

4/17 – Brooklyn Bowl LV – Las Vegas, NV

4/18 – Humphrey’s By The Bay – San Diego, CA

4/19 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival – Indio, CA

5/8 – Button Factory – Dublin, IE *SOLD OUT*

5/9 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IE

5/11 – Old Fruitmarket – Glasgow, UK

5/12 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

5/13 – Stylus – Leeds, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/15 – KOKO – London, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/16 – KOKO – London, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/17 – Brighton Dome – Brighton, UK

5/18 – SWX – Bristol, UK *SOLD OUT*

5/20 – Botanique – Brussels, BE

5/21 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*

5/23 – Vega – Copenhagen, DK

5/24 – Mojo Club – Hamburg, DE

5/25 – Metropol – Berlin, DE

5/27 – Technikum – Munich, DE

5/28 – Gloria Theater – Cologne, DE

5/29 – Le Trabendo – Paris, FR

5/31 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, ES

6/09 – The Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY

6/11 – MegaCorp Pavillion – Newport, KY ^

6/12 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC ^ *SOLD OUT*

6/14 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

7/22 – Browns Island – Richmond, VA ~

7/24 – The Anthem – Washington, DC ~

7/26 – The Dell Music Center – Philadelphia, PA ~

7/27 – The Stage at Suffolk Downs – Boston, MA ~

7/29 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA ~

7/30 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI ~ *SOLD OUT*

8/4 – Palace Theater – St. Paul, MN ^ *SOLD OUT*

9/8 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery

9/9 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

9/13 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

9/17 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

9/19 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre

9/21 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

9/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

9/27 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre Berkeley

9/29 – Portland, OR – McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre

9/30 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum

10/1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10/4 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

* w/ Upchuck

^ w/ Benét

~ w/ Julie