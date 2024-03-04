8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

ZZ Top, Joyce Manor, Gospel in Jax, Mom Jeans and more

By JME Staff
Image
Alt-rocking emo band Joyce Manor visits Jax this week | Dan Monick, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock/Blues 

ZZ Top – Tuesday, March 5 

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville 

Surviving members of classic-rock icons ZZ Top perform at the Florida Theatre with support from Northeast Florida alt-country/blues group Annie Dukes on Tuesday. 

More

Gospel 

Gospel in Jax – Tuesday, March 5

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

WJCT Public Media presents Gospel in Jax, an evening of community conversation and performance celebrating the impact of Gospel music in Jacksonville. Hosted by ethnomusicologist Dr Fredara Hadley, who is also featured in the new PBS documentary Gospel, will include local experts (pastors, musicians), live performances, and clips from Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s new documentary. 

More

Classic Rock

Dave Mason – Wednesday, March 6

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

UK guitar great Dave Mason, who first came to prominence as a member of the influential rock band Traffic, performs at the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday. 

More

Alt-Rock/Emo/Pop Punk

Joyce Manor – Friday, March 8

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular California-bred alt-rock/power-pop/punkers group Joyce Manor bring their emo noise to Underbelly on Friday. 

More

Folk

Mike Vitale – Friday, March 8

Bold City Circuit | House Show 

Los Angeles-based bard Mike Vitale headlines the latest Bold City Circuit house show event, with support from local Lauren Woodale. This BCC show is held in a private residence in San Marco. The address will be shared with ticket buyers on the day of the show. 

More

Classical 

Jacksonville Symphony with Courtney Bryan – Friday & Saturday, March 8 & 9 

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony performs Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony and an original commissioned work by Courtney Bryan at Jacoby Symphony Hall on Friday and Saturday.

More 

Indie Rock 

Mom Jeans – Saturday, March 9

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Berkeley indie-rock boys Mom Jeans performs at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville with support from Summer Salt and Hunny on Saturday. 

More

Classical 

Kenari Sax Quartet – Sunday, March 10 

St. Paul’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | Jacksonville Beach

The Beaches Fine Arts Series presents the innovative saxophone-toting ensemble, Kenari Sax Quartet, on Sunday at St. Paul’s By-the-Sea in Jax Beach. 

More

In this article: calendar, concerts, jacksonville, JME and Live music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Tiny Desk Concert | Wednesday”
Mar. 01, 2024

Tiny Desk Concert | Wednesday

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | February 24”
Mar. 01, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | February 24

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 24”
Mar. 01, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 24

Featured image for “Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions””
Feb. 29, 2024

Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions”

Featured image for “DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst”
Feb. 28, 2024

DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst

Featured image for “Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things””
Feb. 28, 2024

Duval Indie-Pop Impresario HUAN Delivers an Anthemic Takedown with “Finer Things”

Featured image for “Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown”
Feb. 28, 2024

Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown

Featured image for “Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival”
Feb. 27, 2024

Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival

Featured image for “L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is””
Feb. 27, 2024

L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is”

Featured image for “Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward”
Feb. 26, 2024

Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 03/5 @ 7:00 PM Stick Men Stick Men Underbelly Tue. 03/5 @ 7:00 PM ZZ Top ZZ Top with Annie Dukes The Florida Theatre Tue. 03/5 @ 8:00 PM Ayo Dylan Ayo Dylan with Lifted Riffs, Sleeping In, Better Place and King Peach Justice Pub Wed. 03/6 @ 7:00 PM Dave Mason Dave Mason Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 03/6 @ 7:30 PM Pink Martini Pink Martini The Florida Theatre Wed. 03/6 @ 8:00 PM The Stews The Stews Jack Rabbits Thu. 03/7 @ 7:00 PM Joyce Manor Joyce Manor Underbelly Fri. 03/8 @ 7:00 PM Mike Vitale Mike Vitale with Lauren Woodall Bold City Circuit Fri. 03/8 @ 7:30 PM Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony Jacksonville Symphony with Courtney Bryan Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 03/8 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…