8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

ZZ Top, Joyce Manor, Gospel in Jax, Mom Jeans and more

Alt-rocking emo band Joyce Manor visits Jax this week | Dan Monick, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock/Blues

ZZ Top – Tuesday, March 5

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Surviving members of classic-rock icons ZZ Top perform at the Florida Theatre with support from Northeast Florida alt-country/blues group Annie Dukes on Tuesday.

Gospel

Gospel in Jax – Tuesday, March 5

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

WJCT Public Media presents Gospel in Jax, an evening of community conversation and performance celebrating the impact of Gospel music in Jacksonville. Hosted by ethnomusicologist Dr Fredara Hadley, who is also featured in the new PBS documentary Gospel, will include local experts (pastors, musicians), live performances, and clips from Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s new documentary.

Classic Rock

Dave Mason – Wednesday, March 6

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

UK guitar great Dave Mason, who first came to prominence as a member of the influential rock band Traffic, performs at the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.

Alt-Rock/Emo/Pop Punk

Joyce Manor – Friday, March 8

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular California-bred alt-rock/power-pop/punkers group Joyce Manor bring their emo noise to Underbelly on Friday.

Folk

Mike Vitale – Friday, March 8

Bold City Circuit | House Show

Los Angeles-based bard Mike Vitale headlines the latest Bold City Circuit house show event, with support from local Lauren Woodale. This BCC show is held in a private residence in San Marco. The address will be shared with ticket buyers on the day of the show.

Classical

Jacksonville Symphony with Courtney Bryan – Friday & Saturday, March 8 & 9

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony performs Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony and an original commissioned work by Courtney Bryan at Jacoby Symphony Hall on Friday and Saturday.

Indie Rock

Mom Jeans – Saturday, March 9

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Berkeley indie-rock boys Mom Jeans performs at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville with support from Summer Salt and Hunny on Saturday.

Classical

Kenari Sax Quartet – Sunday, March 10

St. Paul’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | Jacksonville Beach

The Beaches Fine Arts Series presents the innovative saxophone-toting ensemble, Kenari Sax Quartet, on Sunday at St. Paul’s By-the-Sea in Jax Beach.

