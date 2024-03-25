5 Concerts to See this Week

Brent Cobb, Juice, Joe Satriani & Steve Vai and more

By JME Staff
Image
Popular singer-songwriter Brent Cobb plays Jack Rabbits this weekend | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Guitar Lords

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai – Tuesday, March 26

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

A duo of legendary shredders, the 15-time Grammy winner Joe Satriani and three-time winner (15-time nominee) Steve Vai trade licks at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday. 

More

Rock/R&B/Fusion

Juice – Friday, March 29

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Popular Boston-bred rock-R&B-fusion sextet Juice performs at Jack Rabbits on Friday. 

More

Indie Rock

King Peach – Friday, March 29

Cafe Eleven | St. Augustine 

A trio of hard-rockin’ Northeast Florida bands – including authors of one of our fave songs of 2023, St. Augustine’s King Peach, Jax alt-rock duo Jawberry and Cory Walker – play Cafe Eleven on Friday. 

More

Country 

Brent Cobb – Saturday, March 30 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Wildly popular (nearly two-mil monthly streams on Spotify), country singer-songwriter Brent Cobb visits Jack Rabbits on Saturday. 

More

Jazz

Jazz Night at Casbah – Sunday, March 31

Casbah Cafe | Riverside 

Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local-music legends.

More   

