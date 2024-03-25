5 Concerts to See this Week

Brent Cobb, Juice, Joe Satriani & Steve Vai and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Guitar Lords
Joe Satriani & Steve Vai – Tuesday, March 26
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
A duo of legendary shredders, the 15-time Grammy winner Joe Satriani and three-time winner (15-time nominee) Steve Vai trade licks at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday.
Rock/R&B/Fusion
Juice – Friday, March 29
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Popular Boston-bred rock-R&B-fusion sextet Juice performs at Jack Rabbits on Friday.
Indie Rock
King Peach – Friday, March 29
Cafe Eleven | St. Augustine
A trio of hard-rockin’ Northeast Florida bands – including authors of one of our fave songs of 2023, St. Augustine’s King Peach, Jax alt-rock duo Jawberry and Cory Walker – play Cafe Eleven on Friday.
Country
Brent Cobb – Saturday, March 30
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Wildly popular (nearly two-mil monthly streams on Spotify), country singer-songwriter Brent Cobb visits Jack Rabbits on Saturday.
Jazz
Jazz Night at Casbah – Sunday, March 31
Casbah Cafe | Riverside
Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local-music legends.