8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Bob Dylan, Brandee Younger, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ron Artis II, Scarface and more

By JME Staff
Image
Hometown heroes Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks bring their enduringly popular and innovative blues-rock project, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Singer-Songwriter/Classic Rock 

Bob Dylan – Tuesday, March 12

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville

An extension of his so-called “Never Ending Tour” (1988-?), the legendary Bob Dylan is in the midst of a three-year run of shows in celebration of 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, the latest critically-adored album in a catalog that has already racked up its fair share of critical adoration. Dylan comes to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday. 

More

Rock/Blues

Ron Artis II – Wednesday, March 13

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Hawaiian-born blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Ron Artis II has earned praise from fellow Hawaiian songsmith Jack Johnson and collaborated with Philly bluesman G. Love, among others. Artis visits the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday. 

More

Hip Hop 

Brad “Scarface” Jordan – Wednesday, March 13

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

A founding member of the seminal Texas hip-hop group Geto Boys, Brad “Scarface” Jordan will perform at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday. 

More

Jazz

Brandee Younger – Thursday, March 14

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

WJCT and the Jacksonville Music Experience present innovative, Grammy-nominated artist, the harpist Brandee Younger on Thursday night on the WJCT Soundstage. Younger’s latest, Brand New Life, traces the influence of the late Dorothy Ashby on jazz, contemporary R&B, hip-hop and soul. Listen to Keanna Faircloth and Ulysses Owens Jr.’s conversation with Younger here.

More

Jazz 

Jack Peterson w/ Kelly/Scott 5tet – Friday, March 15

Chez L’Amour | St. Augustine

Pioneering jazz guitarist and educator Jack Peterson performs at St. Augustine’s Chez L’Amour alongside a group of Florida-based artists led by Lisa Kelly and JB Scott on Friday. 

More

Indie Folk

Noah Gundersen – Saturday, March 16 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Seattle indie-folk singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen visits the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday. 

More

Blues/Rock 

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Saturday, March 16

The Amp | St. Augustine

Hometown heroes Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks bring their enduringly popular and innovative blues-rock project, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday. 

More

Indie Rock 

Trash Panda – Sunday, March 17

Rain Dogs | Riverside 

Locally-based, nationally-touring funk-infused rock outfit Trash Panda plays a hometown show at Rain Dogs on Sunday. 

More

In this article: Bob Dylan, Brandee Younger, concerts, Florida Theatre, jacksonville, JME, Live music, March, Scarface, Tedeschi Trucks Band and The Amp

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Indie-Folk Fave Jenny Lewis Extends Joy’All Ball Tour, Adds a Stop at Intuition Ale Works in Jacksonville”
Mar. 12, 2024

Indie-Folk Fave Jenny Lewis Extends Joy’All Ball Tour, Adds a Stop at Intuition Ale Works in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Share “Wild God,” a Worthy Addition to Their Canon of Blunt and Bluesy Theology”
Mar. 12, 2024

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Share “Wild God,” a Worthy Addition to Their Canon of Blunt and Bluesy Theology

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 2”
Mar. 09, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 2

Featured image for “Jazz Harpist Brandee Younger on ‘Brand New Life’ and Paying Homage to Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane”
Mar. 08, 2024

Jazz Harpist Brandee Younger on ‘Brand New Life’ and Paying Homage to Dorothy Ashby and Alice Coltrane

Featured image for “Annie Dukes Have a Hankering for “Cherry” on Hot-Blooded New Single”
Mar. 08, 2024

Annie Dukes Have a Hankering for “Cherry” on Hot-Blooded New Single

Featured image for “Faye Webster Adds Fall Florida Theatre Show Supporting ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’”
Mar. 07, 2024

Faye Webster Adds Fall Florida Theatre Show Supporting ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’

Featured image for “Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes Announces New Solo Album as This Is Lorelei”
Mar. 06, 2024

Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes Announces New Solo Album as This Is Lorelei

Featured image for “Electronic Fusion Faves the Thievery Corporation Announce May Backyard Stage Show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Mar. 05, 2024

Electronic Fusion Faves the Thievery Corporation Announce May Backyard Stage Show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Featured image for “New Single from Shabaka is an Earnest and Moody Contemplation of the Gloomier Gradients of Spiritual Jazz ”
Mar. 05, 2024

New Single from Shabaka is an Earnest and Moody Contemplation of the Gloomier Gradients of Spiritual Jazz 

Featured image for “Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions””
Mar. 04, 2024

Jalen Ngonda Falls in Unrequited Love on “Illusions”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 03/12 @ 7:00 PM Foreigner Foreigner Farewell Tour The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 03/12 @ 7:00 PM Cummer Family Foundation Chamber Music Series Cummer Family Foundation Chamber Music Series with Riley Lee Tue. 03/12 @ 7:30 PM Bob Dylan Bob Dylan Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Tue. 03/12 @ 8:00 PM Greg Koch Greg Koch Cafe Eleven Tue. 03/12 @ 8:00 PM The Temptations and The Four Tops The Temptations and The Four Tops The Florida Theatre Tue. 03/12 @ 8:00 PM The Green The Green with Mike Love Underbelly Wed. 03/13 @ 7:00 PM Ron Artis II Ron Artis II Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 03/13 @ 8:00 PM The Brad “Scarface” Jordan Behind the Desk Experience The Brad “Scarface” Jordan Behind the Desk Experience The Florida Theatre Wed. 03/13 @ 8:00 PM Crown the Empire Crown the Empire with Royal Hearts, Never Enough and Right Here Right Now Underbelly Thu. 03/14 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…