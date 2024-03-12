8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Bob Dylan, Brandee Younger, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ron Artis II, Scarface and more

Hometown heroes Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks bring their enduringly popular and innovative blues-rock project, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning.

Singer-Songwriter/Classic Rock

Bob Dylan – Tuesday, March 12

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville

An extension of his so-called “Never Ending Tour” (1988-?), the legendary Bob Dylan is in the midst of a three-year run of shows in celebration of 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, the latest critically-adored album in a catalog that has already racked up its fair share of critical adoration. Dylan comes to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.

Rock/Blues

Ron Artis II – Wednesday, March 13

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Hawaiian-born blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Ron Artis II has earned praise from fellow Hawaiian songsmith Jack Johnson and collaborated with Philly bluesman G. Love, among others. Artis visits the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday.

Hip Hop

Brad “Scarface” Jordan – Wednesday, March 13

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

A founding member of the seminal Texas hip-hop group Geto Boys, Brad “Scarface” Jordan will perform at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.

Jazz

Brandee Younger – Thursday, March 14

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

WJCT and the Jacksonville Music Experience present innovative, Grammy-nominated artist, the harpist Brandee Younger on Thursday night on the WJCT Soundstage. Younger’s latest, Brand New Life, traces the influence of the late Dorothy Ashby on jazz, contemporary R&B, hip-hop and soul. Listen to Keanna Faircloth and Ulysses Owens Jr.’s conversation with Younger here.

Jazz

Jack Peterson w/ Kelly/Scott 5tet – Friday, March 15

Chez L’Amour | St. Augustine

Pioneering jazz guitarist and educator Jack Peterson performs at St. Augustine’s Chez L’Amour alongside a group of Florida-based artists led by Lisa Kelly and JB Scott on Friday.

Indie Folk

Noah Gundersen – Saturday, March 16

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Seattle indie-folk singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen visits the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.

Blues/Rock

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Saturday, March 16

The Amp | St. Augustine

Hometown heroes Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks bring their enduringly popular and innovative blues-rock project, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Indie Rock

Trash Panda – Sunday, March 17

Rain Dogs | Riverside

Locally-based, nationally-touring funk-infused rock outfit Trash Panda plays a hometown show at Rain Dogs on Sunday.

