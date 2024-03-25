6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Widespread Panic, TimaLikesMusic, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, March 19
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Every Tuesday, standouts from the region’s jazz scene descend upon fun-size Jax Beach music venue Blue Jay for the Blue Jay Jazz Jam.
R&B/Soul
TimaLikesMusic – Wednesday, March 20
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
A social media sensation, breakout Indie-R&B producer, composer and songwriter TimaLikesMusic performs at Jack Rabbits on Wednesday.
Jazz
Taylor Roberts and Jonathan Dotson – Thursday, March 21
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular Duval jazz guitarist Taylor Roberts teams up with St. Augustine-based classical guitarist Jonathan Dotson for a Wednesday night shred session at Underbelly.
Jam
Widespread Panic – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, March 22-24
The Amp | St. Augustine
Known for their fearless improvisations, jam-band kings Widespread Panic return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for a three-night run beginning Friday.
Classical
The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein – Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Symphony tackles the music of the celebrated songwriting team of RIchard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II on Friday and Saturday.
Various Artists
Heaven Moto, Twin Suns and more – Sunday, March 24
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Indie rock bands Heaven Moto and Twin Suns headline a night of local music – which also includes Rohna, Parks and Razz and Sun Child – at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Sunday.