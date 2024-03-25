6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Widespread Panic, TimaLikesMusic, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more

By JME Staff
Image
Jam-band kings Widespread Panic return to the Amp for another three-night run in March of 2024 | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz 

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, March 19 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, standouts from the region’s jazz scene descend upon fun-size Jax Beach music venue Blue Jay for the Blue Jay Jazz Jam. 

More

R&B/Soul 

TimaLikesMusic – Wednesday, March 20

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

A social media sensation, breakout Indie-R&B producer, composer and songwriter TimaLikesMusic performs at Jack Rabbits on Wednesday. 

More 

Jazz

Taylor Roberts and Jonathan Dotson – Thursday, March 21 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular Duval jazz guitarist Taylor Roberts teams up with St. Augustine-based classical guitarist Jonathan Dotson for a Wednesday night shred session at Underbelly.

More

Jam

Widespread Panic – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, March 22-24

The Amp | St. Augustine

Known for their fearless improvisations, jam-band kings Widespread Panic return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for a three-night run beginning Friday. 

More

Classical 

The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein – Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony tackles the music of the celebrated songwriting team of RIchard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II on Friday and Saturday. 

More 

Various Artists

Heaven Moto, Twin Suns and more –  Sunday, March 24

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Indie rock bands Heaven Moto and Twin Suns headline a night of local music – which also includes Rohna, Parks and Razz and Sun Child – at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Sunday. 

More 

