Charley Crockett’s ‘$10 Cowboy’ Tour Comes to St. Augustine Amp This Summer

Rising Americana star Charley Crockett has extended his tour in support of his forthcoming album $10 Cowboy (April 26, Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers), adding a late-August stop in the Ancient City.

Though he’s typically billed as a country artist, Crockett’s self-described “Gulf & Western” sound is far richer and more nuanced than that label may suggest. The Texas-born, New Orleans-influenced singer-songwriter melds elements of all sorts of American-roots music, from Southern soul and R&B to blues and folk. And on $10 Cowboy, Crockett’s songwriting is just as quintessentially American: “This material is written at truck stops, it’s written at casinos, it’s written in the alleys behind the venues, it’s written in my truck parked up on South Congress in Austin,” he said in a statement. “A ramblin’ man like me, a genuine transient, is in a pretty damn good position to have something to say about America.”

So far, Crockett has released $10 Cowboy’s opener and title track, as well as its third track, “Hard Luck & Circumstances.” He explained of the album’s title and core concept, “A $10 Cowboy is a country singer who made himself on a street corner in America. But the cowboy way, the cowboy mindset, that applies to anyone who doesn’t feel free, who feels fenced in and bound to something.”

Crockett recorded $10 Cowboy live to tape at Arlyn Studios in Austin, self-producing alongside longtime collaborator Billy Horton, and featuring anywhere from 6-12 musicians on each track. “The reason I cut it on tape is, when you get the right folks in the room, great players rise to the occasion,” Crockett said. “When that red light is on and the tape is rolling, you get the magic of a performance.”

St. Augustine gets that magic on Monday, Aug. 26, when Crockett’s $10 Cowboy Tour comes to town. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find event details and tickets here, and Crockett’s complete tour itinerary on his website.

