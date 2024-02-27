Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival

Jacksonville music fans turned out for Osees, Caroline Rose, Blonde Redhead, Isaiah Collier and More

JME contributor Carissa Marques crowdsurfing during Osees' set on Sunday night at Winterland Six | All photos by Toni Smailagic, courtesy of @cre8jax unless otherwise noted

Over the course of the last weekend of February, Jacksonville music fans turned out to see nearly three dozen local, regional and nationally touring bands during Winterland Six. Held in James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville, the music festival was headlined by Blonde Redhead, Caroline Rose and Osees.

Enjoy a photo recap from the lenses of Toni Smailagic and Nathalie G., courtesy of @cre8jax

Rain or shine, Nashville Southern Rockers Thelma and the Sleaze are down to shred | Credit: Nathalie G.

Rainy revelers, including Ray Heekin (left) of Jax band Visitation — whose performance opened up Winterland on Friday | Credit: Nathalie G

South Florida guitar-pop slinging multi-instrumentalist Lindsey Mills on the Gazebo Stage

Friday night headliners, noise-gaze icons Blonde Redhead, put the crowd in a trance | Credit: Nathalie G.

Credit: Nathalie G.

Credit: Nathalie G.

Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture joined Jacksonville band Kairos Creature Club for a song on Friday night

Kairos Creature Club + L.O.V.E. Culture | Credit: Nathalie G.

Louisville, Kentucky’s Wombo deploying some angular, danceable post-punk | Credit: Nathalie G.

Saturday headliner Uncle Carol, AKA Caroline Rose, brought their groove-laden pop hits to the night’s festivities

Duval R&B singer-songwriter Ebonique performing on Saturday

Jacksonville garage-rock youngsters Seagate played the same stage as some of their heroes–Osees–on Sunday

New York City’s Cumgirl8 was a crowd favorite on Saturday

West Palm Beach band Rude Television rocking the Gazebo stage

Can you guess the band that inspired this brand of crowd participation?

Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few took the Winterland crowd on a spiritual journey

Collier and band opened with “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” a song written in Jacksonville by James Weldon Johnson — the park that was this year’s festival site bears his name