Photo Recap | Winterland Six Music Festival

Jacksonville music fans turned out for Osees, Caroline Rose, Blonde Redhead, Isaiah Collier and More
Over the course of the last weekend of February, Jacksonville music fans turned out to see nearly three dozen local, regional and nationally touring bands during Winterland Six. Held in James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville, the music festival was headlined by Blonde Redhead, Caroline Rose and Osees.
Enjoy a photo recap from the lenses of Toni Smailagic and Nathalie G., courtesy of @cre8jax
In this article:
Feb. 28, 2024
Tiny Desk | Butcher Brown
Feb. 27, 2024
L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is”
Feb. 26, 2024
Progressive Rock Guitarist Steve Hackett and the Art of Moving Forward from Genesis Onward
Feb. 23, 2024
Erica Reese Spirals Through Shoegaze on Hooky New Single “Pretty”
Feb. 22, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17
Feb. 22, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | February 17
Feb. 21, 2024
Here’s How Jax Indie-Rockers Seagate Use Analog & Digital Gear to Achieve their Garage-y Sound
Feb. 21, 2024
Caroline Rose on Songwriting Evolution as a Form of Healing
Feb. 21, 2024
Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor on Writing Songs and Making a Racket
Feb. 21, 2024
NYC Guitar Freaks A Place to Bury Strangers Offers Up Loud-Psych Devotions on New Single, “Change Your God”
Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.