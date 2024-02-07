The Neighborhood Playlist | February 3

What’s the word, everyone? This week, we took a field trip to the Avondale area and I had the honor of having a good friend and neighbor DJ Larry Love sit in as my a guest. Larry is part of the Duval collective L.O.V.E Culture and the founder of the monthly event RnB Mostly. We had breakfast at the Fox Restaurant then we headed to Casbah to continue the conversation.
He shared his February schedule and two songs with us.
Check out the playlist below. See you on February 10 for more neighborhood music.
Songs:
Oddisee – All Along the River
Booda Davis – Amen feat. HookMan Dan & Daylen
Kaytranada – What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson
Sy Smith – Why Do You Keep Calling Me
Sebb Junior – Special feat. Muhsinah
Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
L.O.V.E Culture – Rap Song
Cor.Ece & Bad Colours – “Mars (feat. Life On Planets)
Katalyst – Reflections (Bei Ru Remix)
Carrtoons – Macys
Butcher Brown – Down With The King
Mr. Al Pete – Golden Life feat. D’Angelo Green
Andre 3000 – I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. More on the full JME Saturday Nights lineup here.