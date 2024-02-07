The Neighborhood Playlist | February 3

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

What’s the word, everyone? This week, we took a field trip to the Avondale area and I had the honor of having a good friend and neighbor DJ Larry Love sit in as my a guest. Larry is part of the Duval collective L.O.V.E Culture and the founder of the monthly event RnB Mostly. We had breakfast at the Fox Restaurant then we headed to Casbah to continue the conversation.

He shared his February schedule and two songs with us.

Check out the playlist below. See you on February 10 for more neighborhood music. 

Songs:

Oddisee – All Along the River

Stream

Booda Davis – Amen feat. HookMan Dan & Daylen

Stream

Kaytranada – What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson 

Stream

Sy Smith – Why Do You Keep Calling Me

Stream

Sebb Junior – Special feat. Muhsinah

Stream

Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful

Stream

L.O.V.E Culture – Rap Song

Stream

Cor.Ece & Bad Colours – “Mars (feat. Life On Planets)

Stream

Katalyst – Reflections (Bei Ru Remix)

Stream

Carrtoons – Macys

Stream

Butcher Brown – Down With The King 

Stream

Mr. Al Pete – Golden Life feat. D’Angelo Green

Stream

Andre 3000 – I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. More on the full JME Saturday Nights lineup here.

In this article: episode recap, JME, Mr. Al Pete, playlist, radio, The Neighborhood and WJCT News 89.9

