The Neighborhood Playlist | February 17

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! It’s Mr. Al Pete here with another round of tunes that were played on my show. I wanted to add a song that centered and commemorated the late J. Dilla (Mochilla presents Timeless: Suite for Ma Dukes – Untitled/Fantastic). He was a powerful source to hip hop, soul, and other genres. There are a vast amount of people that are influenced by him and keep his legacy high, so this playlist reflects him and his enduring influence.

See everyone next week for a special field trip to JAMS to speak with visual artist Erin Kendrick. #TOTHETOP

***Due to WJCT News’ coverage of the South Carolina Primary, on February 24 JME Saturday Nights will begin an hour later with the Jax Music Hour at 9 p.m., The Neighborhood at 10 p.m. and Electro Lounge at 11 p.m.

Stro Elliot – Praylude

Ana Tijoux – Tu Sae’ (feat. Talib Kweli & Plug 1)

Catpack – What I’ve Found

Keyon Harrold – Find Your Peace ft. Common, Robert Glasper, Jean Baylor

De La Soul – Taking The Train

Mochilla presents Timeless: Suite for Ma Dukes – Untitled/Fantastic

14KT – Crystal Figurines

DJ Kemit – Funky 8 Ball feat. Frank McComb

Kaytranada – LITE SPOTS

Butcher Brown – DYKWYD Feat Braxton Cook

Gnarls Barkley – Going On

KING – The Greatest

Tall Black Guy – Rocking From Beginning To End feat. Kenny Keys

Surprise Chef – Pash Rash

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. More on the full JME Saturday Nights lineup here.