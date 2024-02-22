The Neighborhood Playlist | February 17

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! It’s Mr. Al Pete here with another round of tunes that were played on my show. I wanted to add a song that centered and commemorated the late J. Dilla (Mochilla presents Timeless: Suite for Ma Dukes – Untitled/Fantastic). He was a powerful source to hip hop, soul, and other genres. There are a vast amount of people that are influenced by him and keep his legacy high, so this playlist reflects him and his enduring influence. 

See everyone next week for a special field trip to JAMS to speak with visual artist Erin Kendrick. #TOTHETOP

***Due to WJCT News’ coverage of the South Carolina Primary, on February 24 JME Saturday Nights will begin an hour later with the Jax Music Hour at 9 p.m., The Neighborhood at 10 p.m. and Electro Lounge at 11 p.m.

Stro Elliot – Praylude

Stream

Ana Tijoux – Tu Sae’ (feat. Talib Kweli & Plug 1)

Stream

Catpack – What I’ve Found

Stream

Keyon Harrold – Find Your Peace ft. Common, Robert Glasper, Jean Baylor

Stream

De La Soul – Taking The Train

Stream

Mochilla presents Timeless: Suite for Ma Dukes – Untitled/Fantastic 

Stream

14KT – Crystal Figurines

Stream

DJ Kemit – Funky 8 Ball feat. Frank McComb

Stream

Kaytranada – LITE SPOTS

Stream

Butcher Brown – DYKWYD Feat Braxton Cook 

Stream

Gnarls Barkley – Going On

Stream

KING – The Greatest

Stream

Tall Black Guy – Rocking From Beginning To End feat. Kenny Keys

Stream

Surprise Chef – Pash Rash

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. More on the full JME Saturday Nights lineup here.

In this article: jacksonville, JME, JME Saturday Nights, Mr. Al Pete, playlist, radio, The Neighborhood and WJCT News 89.9

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17”
Feb. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17

Featured image for “Here’s How Jax Indie-Rockers Seagate Use Analog & Digital Gear to Achieve their Garage-y Sound”
Feb. 21, 2024

Here’s How Jax Indie-Rockers Seagate Use Analog & Digital Gear to Achieve their Garage-y Sound

Featured image for “NYC Guitar Freaks A Place to Bury Strangers Offers Up Loud-Psych Devotions on New Single, “Change Your God””
Feb. 21, 2024

NYC Guitar Freaks A Place to Bury Strangers Offers Up Loud-Psych Devotions on New Single, “Change Your God”

Featured image for “Lightning Bug Return From Oblivion With New Album ‘No Paradise,’ Lead Single “December Song””
Feb. 21, 2024

Lightning Bug Return From Oblivion With New Album ‘No Paradise,’ Lead Single “December Song”

Featured image for “On “Love,” The Something Specials Offer Up a Low-Key Exit Strategy for Contemporary Romantics”
Feb. 20, 2024

On “Love,” The Something Specials Offer Up a Low-Key Exit Strategy for Contemporary Romantics

Featured image for “Winterland Six | Lineup Guide and Festival Schedule”
Feb. 20, 2024

Winterland Six | Lineup Guide and Festival Schedule

Featured image for “Babehoven Preview Sophomore Album ‘Water’s Here In You’ With “Birdseye” Video”
Feb. 18, 2024

Babehoven Preview Sophomore Album ‘Water’s Here In You’ With “Birdseye” Video

Featured image for “Jax River Jams Returns in April with Earthgang, Bishop Briggs, Rodney Atkins, Andy Grammer and Lots of Locals”
Feb. 17, 2024

Jax River Jams Returns in April with Earthgang, Bishop Briggs, Rodney Atkins, Andy Grammer and Lots of Locals

Featured image for “Vampire Weekend Return With 2 New Tracks, North American Tour Feat. St. Augustine Stop”
Feb. 16, 2024

Vampire Weekend Return With 2 New Tracks, North American Tour Feat. St. Augustine Stop

Featured image for “Caroline Rose on Songwriting Evolution as a Form of Healing”
Feb. 15, 2024

Caroline Rose on Songwriting Evolution as a Form of Healing

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

The Brothers Comatose The Brothers Comatose Underbelly Thu. 02/22 @ 7:00 PM The Secateurs The Secateurs Jack Rabbits Thu. 02/22 @ 7:00 PM TWEN, Snacks, Teal Peel TWEN, Snacks, Teal Peel Winterland Kickoff Extravaganza The Walrus Thu. 02/22 @ 7:00 PM Bruce Katz Band Bruce Katz Band Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 02/22 @ 8:00 PM Knives Knives with Mean Jesus and Feed the Right Wolf Shanghai Nobby’s Thu. 02/22 @ 8:00 PM William Elliott Whitmore William Elliott Whitmore Cafe Eleven Thu. 02/22 @ 8:00 PM The Gibson Brothers The Gibson Brothers Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 02/23 @ 8:00 AM Winterland Six (Day One) Winterland Six (Day One) Blonde Redhead and more James Weldon Johnson Park Fri. 02/23 @ 4:00 PM Danny Attack Danny Attack Kona Skatepark Fri. 02/23 @ 6:00 PM Arden Jones Arden Jones Underbelly Fri. 02/23 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…