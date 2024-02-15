The Neighborhood Playlist | February 10

Happy February, Neighbors! I Hope the month is starting off well. On this walk through The Neighborhood, I interviewed my good friend and music brother Jay Myztroh of Cosmic Link, Stono Echo and other projects. We spoke on his music journey and how grateful he is to be in hist current position. Jay Myztroh and Friends opens for Grammy-nominated jazz harpist Brandee Younger on March 14th on the WJCT Soundstage. Get your tickets HERE and get ready for a groovy show.
Below are the tunes that were played. Enjoy and support. See you next week.
Zo! feat. Eric Roberson and Phonte – Marzipan
Soia – Kazimba
Devin Morrison – Ceru Shores
Nicolay – The Specialist
The Roots – Act Fore…The End?
Butcher Brown – I Can Say To You
Brandee Younger – Running Game
Cosmic Link – Let It Go
Kendrick Lamar – FEEL
Free Nationals & Syd – Shibuya
Flamingosis – Flight of The Flamingo
Nxworries – Daydreaming
Lupe Fiasco – Dadydreamin’ feat. Jill Scott
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9