The Neighborhood Playlist | February 10

Happy February, Neighbors! I Hope the month is starting off well. On this walk through The Neighborhood, I interviewed my good friend and music brother Jay Myztroh of Cosmic Link, Stono Echo and other projects. We spoke on his music journey and how grateful he is to be in hist current position. Jay Myztroh and Friends opens for Grammy-nominated jazz harpist Brandee Younger on March 14th on the WJCT Soundstage. Get your tickets HERE and get ready for a groovy show.

Below are the tunes that were played. Enjoy and support. See you next week.

Zo! feat. Eric Roberson and Phonte – Marzipan

Soia – Kazimba

Devin Morrison – Ceru Shores

Nicolay – The Specialist

The Roots – Act Fore…The End?

Butcher Brown – I Can Say To You

Brandee Younger – Running Game

Cosmic Link – Let It Go

Kendrick Lamar – FEEL

Free Nationals & Syd – Shibuya

Flamingosis – Flight of The Flamingo

Nxworries – Daydreaming

Lupe Fiasco – Dadydreamin’ feat. Jill Scott

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. More on the full JME Saturday Nights lineup here.