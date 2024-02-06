Kurt Vile and The Violators Announce New Tour Dates, Including a Stop at Jacksonville’s Intuition Ale Works 

Kurt Vile's singular guitar playing, arch and jesting wordplay and laid-back vocal delivery has made him one of the most popular independent musicians of the 21st century | Lance Bangs, courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Singer-songwriter and purveyor of certifried guitar-pop tunes Kurt Vile has expanded his upcoming tour, announcing additional spring dates, including a visit to Jacksonville to perform at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Thursday, May 9. The announcement comes as Vile’s latest, the extensive extended player Back to Moon Beach has earned critical adoration and broad airplay, floating around the top of the college charts since its release in late 2023.

Ostensibly a collection of songs Vile deemed “non-album material,” Back to Moon Beach proves the depth of Vile’s creative well and showcases the diversity of his creative partnerships. The EP’s first single, “Another good year for the roses,” is a catchy, arpeggiated-piano-driven number that features both Welsh avant-pop artist-producer Cate Le Bon and Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa. The foundation of “roses,” and much of the core of Back to Moon Beach, was laid in NorCal as a gathering of indie-famous musicians – which included longtime Violator Rob Laakso and Deerhoof’s Chris Cohen – holed up in a studio near the famously sharky Stinson Beach.

Aside from the melodious ivory tickles, “roses” features Vile’s trademark frizzled guitar leads and enjoyably off-kilter lyricism: “Man, these days I do I whatever I want / Tone out the rest, ‘til something wakes me from a rest / Tone out the rest, ‘til something arresting awaits me.” Back to Moon Beach also features a made-for-radio version of the watch my moves track “Cool Water” and Vile’s covers of Wilco’s “Passenger Side” and Bob Dylan’s “Must Be Santa,” (featuring vocals by the Vile’s daughters Awilda and Delphine).

Back to Moon Beach is just the latest offering from Vile, whose unique approach — singular guitar playing, arch and jesting wordplay and laid-back vocal delivery — has made him one of the most popular independent musicians of the 21st century. The one-time guitarist for the War On Drugs (that band’s singer-guitarist, Adam Granduciel, also played in Vile’s backing band, the Violators for a spell) emerged from the early-aughts-Philadelphia music scene as a self-proclaimed Constant Hitmaker – a moniker he’s lived up to across nearly a dozen albums, from his aforementioned solo debut to 2013’s Wakin on a Pretty Daze to 2022’s watch my moves, and collaborations with a litany of other artists, including Courtney Barnett.

Kurt Vile plays Intuition Ale Works on Thursday, May 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9. Once the sale goes live, you can access the ticket link via our live music calendar (here) or Intuition’s website (here). Full list of Kurt Vile and the Violators spring tour dates below.

KURT VILE TOUR DATES (new dates in bold)

Sun. March 17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar +

Mon. March 18 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

Tue. March 19 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall + &

Thu. March 21 – Sun. March 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Fri. March 22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall +

Sat. March 23 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall +

Sun. March 24 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford +

Tue. March 26 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s +

Wed. March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City +

Thu. March 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

Fri. March 29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club +

Sun. April 28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest – The Far Out Lounge

Mon. April 29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Tue. April 30 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

Thu. May 2 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

Fri. May 3 – Tulsa, OK @ Guthrie Green

Tue. May 7 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

Wed. May 8 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Thu. May 9 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works

Fri. May 10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Sat. May 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. June 21 – Mount Solon, VA @ Red Rings Roots Music Festival



+ w/ Weak Signal

+ & w/ King Kong and Weak Signal