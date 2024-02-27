L.A. Siren Jessica Pratt Calls Listeners to the Orchestral Rocks with New Single, “Life Is”

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
L.A.-based musician and singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt has shared "Life Is," the first preview of her new record | Courtesy of the artist

The debut single from Jessica Pratt’s forthcoming fourth album Here in the Pitch, the song “Life Is” is an impressive mix of baroque pop-psychedelia.

Underpinned by a symphonic albeit subdued production sheen, Pratt targets lovelorn listeners with a type of haunted and haunting lyricism (“Life is, it’s never what you think it’s for / and I can’t seem to set it off / and lately I’ve been insecure”), transmitted through a captivating voice that somehow evokes Dusty Springfield, Arthur Lee and Skeeter Davis—no small feat! Clocking in at three minutes, “Life Is” is a micro-galaxy of romantic longing, intended to pass by quickly yet (not unlike the dark arrogance of self-pity) leaves one desirous of even more.

Accompanying the song is a video co-directed by Pratt and Colby Drescher that is a fever-dream image to ‘60s underground filmmakers Kenneth Anger and Stan Brakhage.

Here in the Pitch drops May 3 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order here. Watch the video for “Life Is” below and stream the song via your preferred platform here.

