Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 3

This week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we had a special treat from Geoff Rickly, lead singer of the veteran hardcore band Thursday. Rickly wrote a novel, Someone Who Isn’t Me, released last year on Rose Books, and he read a section from his book during our show on Saturday night at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9. Thursday is coming to Jack Rabbits on February 15 to play their album War All the Time.

As always, we also featured a mix of local artists, including R&B songstress Ebonique and Duval favorite Luci Lind.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week.

Luci Lind — “Taurus Love”

Broadway Louie — “lookin’”

Kairos Creature Club — “Kevlar”

Get tickets to Kairos Creature Club at Winterland Six at James Weldon Johnson Park the weekend of February 23.

Eureka Springs — “Great Friends”

Buddy Guy — “Watch Yourself”

Get tickets to Buddy Guy at The Amp on July 20.

Wombo — “Snakey”

Get tickets to Wombo at Winterland Six at James Weldon Johnson Park the weekend of February 23.

Isaiah Collier — “Eggun”

Get tickets to Isaiah Collier at Winterland Six at James Weldon Johnson Park the weekend of February 23.

Ava Mendoza — “Diablada”

Get tickets to Ava Mendoza at Winterland Six at James Weldon Johnson Park the weekend of February 23.

The Beach Boys — “Vegetables”

Get tickets to The Beach Boys at The Amp on March 2.

Ebonique — “Respectfully”

Teal Peel — “How Many Bugs”

RickoLus — “New York”

Thursday — “War All The Time”

Get tickets to Thursday at Jack Rabbits on February 15.

Reading from Someone Who Isn’t Me, Geoff Rickly, lead singer of Thursday

Tedeschi Trucks Band — “Midnight in Harlem”

Get tickets to Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Amp on March 16.

The Flaming Lips — “Do You Realize??”

Get tickets to The Flaming Lips at Florida Theater on April 20.

