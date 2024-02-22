Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 17

By Hurley Winkler
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

This week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we spun an hour of the great music we’ll be hearing at Winterland Six next weekend, February 23-25, at James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville. Get tickets and dig into JME‘s full festival guide here.

Glenn Van Dyke and Lena Simon, Winterland organizers and members of the local band Kairos Creature Club, came by the studio to chat about the festival (and to strategize about acting cool around Blonde Redhead, who headline the festival with Osees, Caroline Rose, Isaiah Collier, and Wombo). Winterland and the Jacksonville Music Experience have a lot in common: we both place an emphasis on mixing the local with the national right here in Northeast Florida. In this hour-long playlist, local acts and touring bands weave together just like they will on the festival stage next weekend.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

***Due to WJCT News’ coverage of the South Carolina Primary, on February 24 JME Saturday Nights will begin an hour later with the Jax Music Hour at 9 p.m., The Neighborhood at 10 p.m. and Electro Lounge at 11 p.m.

The Dreambows — “Cindy’s Party”

Stream

Twen — “SeaStar”

Stream

Seagate, Lee Kuhn — “Not Again”

Stream

Kairos Creature Club — “Doom Funk”

Stream

Huan — “IDLE MIND (I don’t mind)”

Stream

Soap Bar — “Pastilla de Jabon”

Stream

Blonde Redhead — “More Coda”

Stream

Blonde Redhead — “Kiss Her Kiss Her”

Stream

Wombo — “Below the House”

Stream

Caroline Rose — “Love Song For Myself”

Stream

Rambler Kane — “Heart’s on Fire”

Stream

Ebonique — “Cascade”

Stream

Osees — “Gong of Catastrophe”

Stream

Isaiah Collier, Jimetta Rose — “Parallel Universe”
Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. 

