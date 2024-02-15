Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 10

By Hurley Winkler
Image
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

This week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we were joined by John Shannon — tour manager for COIN, flipturn, and many other artists. Shannon started a networking group called Duval Crew that connects local music crew to one another as well as industry opportunities. Follow Duval Crew on Instagram: @duvalcrew

Local artists featured on the show included LANNDS, who Shannon got his start tour managing, as well as Dean Winter and the Heat and Bobby Kid, two of Shannon’s favorite Jacksonville bands.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Mama Blue — “Closer to Free”

Stream

Huan — “Agradecido”
Stream

Faze Wave, Groove Inn — “The Game”

Stream

LANNDS — “Vega”

Stream

flipturn — “August”

Stream

Glass Chapel — “Blister”

Stream

Dean Winter and the Heat — “Fine Time”

Stream

HUNNY — “89cc”

Stream

Get tickets to HUNNY at Underbelly on March 9.

Caroline Rose — “The Doldrums”

Stream

Get tickets to Caroline Rose at Winterland Six on February 24.

Joyce Manor — “I Saw Water (Live)”

Stream

Get tickets to Joyce Manor at Underbelly on March 8.

Heaven Moto — “A New Hope (Moto’s Retort Pt. 1)”

Stream

Erica Reese — “i don’t want ur heart”

Stream

Bobby Kid — “Blue”

Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. 

