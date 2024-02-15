Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 10

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

This week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we were joined by John Shannon — tour manager for COIN, flipturn, and many other artists. Shannon started a networking group called Duval Crew that connects local music crew to one another as well as industry opportunities. Follow Duval Crew on Instagram: @duvalcrew.

Local artists featured on the show included LANNDS, who Shannon got his start tour managing, as well as Dean Winter and the Heat and Bobby Kid, two of Shannon’s favorite Jacksonville bands.

Mama Blue — “Closer to Free”

Huan — “Agradecido”

Faze Wave, Groove Inn — “The Game”

LANNDS — “Vega”

flipturn — “August”

Glass Chapel — “Blister”

Dean Winter and the Heat — “Fine Time”

HUNNY — “89cc”

Get tickets to HUNNY at Underbelly on March 9.

Caroline Rose — “The Doldrums”

Get tickets to Caroline Rose at Winterland Six on February 24.

Joyce Manor — “I Saw Water (Live)”

Get tickets to Joyce Manor at Underbelly on March 8.

Heaven Moto — “A New Hope (Moto’s Retort Pt. 1)”

Erica Reese — “i don’t want ur heart”

Bobby Kid — “Blue”

