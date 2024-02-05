Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series with Common, Wynton Marsalis, Keb Mo and More Kicks off in February

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Four of the five headliners for February's Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series in St. Johns County (from top left) Common, Wynton Marsalis, Cristone "Kingfish" Ingram and Keb Mo | Courtesy of the artists

Now in its third year, the annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series continues to bring high-profile musical artists to increase awareness and honor For Mose: the St. Augustine landmark that is the site of the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in the nation.

This year’s scheduled performances include rapper-actor Common (Thursday, February 8); New-Orleans-style jazz is celebrated with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Friday, February 9); traditional jazz heritage is represented with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (Saturday, February 10); the next wave of blues artists is on deck with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with Taj Farrant (Friday, February 16) and popular modern-blues singer Keb’ Mo’ closes down the festival (Saturday, February 17).

Held at the historic site in February, 2024, the refrain for this year’s five-event lineup is seemingly Grammy Winners, with the majority of the performers boasting that coveted recording-artist award along with Oscars, Emmys, and blues awards. A portion of all tickets sales benefit the Fort Mose Historical Society.

Tickets for the third annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, November 10 and are available at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and here.

In this article: 2024, Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series and lineup

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Shannon & The Clams Announce ‘The Moon Is in the Wrong Place,’ Share Title Track”
Feb. 02, 2024

Shannon & The Clams Announce ‘The Moon Is in the Wrong Place,’ Share Title Track

Featured image for “Dehd Set ‘Poetry’ in Motion on Lovestruck Lead Single “Mood Ring””
Feb. 01, 2024

Dehd Set ‘Poetry’ in Motion on Lovestruck Lead Single “Mood Ring”

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | Jan. 27”
Jan. 31, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | Jan. 27

Featured image for “Get to Know the Black Opry Revue | Coming to the WJCT Soundstage in February”
Jan. 31, 2024

Get to Know the Black Opry Revue | Coming to the WJCT Soundstage in February

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | Jan. 27”
Jan. 30, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | Jan. 27

Featured image for “Vinyl Reissues of Three Butthole Surfers Albums Celebrate a Band Who Rode the 1980s Psych-Punk Undertow”
Jan. 30, 2024

Vinyl Reissues of Three Butthole Surfers Albums Celebrate a Band Who Rode the 1980s Psych-Punk Undertow

Featured image for “Tiny Desk | Thee Sacred Souls”
Jan. 29, 2024

Tiny Desk | Thee Sacred Souls

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | Jan. 20”
Jan. 29, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | Jan. 20

Featured image for “Jack Rabbits at 25 | Here’s Why the Enduring San Marco Live Music Club Matters”
Jan. 29, 2024

Jack Rabbits at 25 | Here’s Why the Enduring San Marco Live Music Club Matters

Featured image for “New Compilation from Moon Cheese Babies is a Glimpse into the Radiant Murk of the Local Music Underground”
Jan. 29, 2024

New Compilation from Moon Cheese Babies is a Glimpse into the Radiant Murk of the Local Music Underground

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 02/6 @ 7:00 PM Universal Green Universal Green with Rob Roy, Chad Jasmine and Life-Saving Drugs, and TOC Jack Rabbits Tue. 02/6 @ 7:00 PM October London October London with J. Brown and The Shindelles The Florida Theatre Wed. 02/7 @ 8:00 PM Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Cafe Eleven Wed. 02/7 @ 8:00 PM Common Common Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series Fort Mose Historic State Park Thu. 02/8 @ 7:00 PM A Tribute to the Stan Kenton Orchestra A Tribute to the Stan Kenton Orchestra with Tim Hagans and Jon Irabagon UNF Lazzara Performance Hall Thu. 02/8 @ 7:30 PM House of Hamil House of Hamil Cafe Eleven Thu. 02/8 @ 8:00 PM Trash Panda Trash Panda with Driveaway Jack Rabbits Thu. 02/8 @ 8:00 PM Preservation Hall Jazz Band Preservation Hall Jazz Band Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series Fort Mose Historic State Park Fri. 02/9 @ 7:00 PM Sinking Season Sinking Season with The Color Fred, Zalongo and The Talkalots Kona Skatepark Fri. 02/9 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…