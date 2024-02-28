DIIV Announce North American Tour, Share (Totally Real) ‘SNL’ Stage With Fred Durst

Who better to introduce popular NYC shoegaze band DIIV on (faux) late-night television than... Fred Durst? | Shervin Lane, courtesy of the artist

The fourth album from New York City shoegazers DIIV is on the way, and ahead of Frog in Boiling Water’s May 24 release via Fantasy Records, the band has unveiled a North American tour and a new music video, both with ties to the Sunshine State.

After announcing their new album earlier this month, DIIV—Zachary Cole Smith, Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield and Ben Newman—teased a very real appearance on Saturday Night Live featuring host Fred Durst. That appearance, which, again, is completely real and not a gag, makes up the music video for Frog in Boiling Water’s “Brown Paper Bag,” in which DIIV perform the track live from the actual Studio 8H, complete with SNL’s signature jazzy still-frame bookends, an intro from the Jacksonville-born Limp Bizkit frontman, and a subtly chilling “Soul-net” ad closer. The water does seem a bit warm, why do you ask?

For now, “Brown Paper Bag” remains our only preview of Frog in Boiling Water, DIIV’s first new album since 2019’s Deceiver. The band will hit the road in support of the LP in June, starting in Santa Cruz, California, and spending the rest of that month on the West Coast before taking two weeks off, then hitting Philadelphia on July 15. They’ll spend the following three weeks on the eastern seaboard, with stops in Orlando, Miami and Tampa on July 20, 21 and 23, respectively, before concluding their tour in Brooklyn on Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

Find DIIV’s complete tour itinerary below. You can preorder Frog In Boiling Water here.

DIIV Tour Dates:

6/6 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

6/7 – San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom

6/8 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

6/10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

6/12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

6/13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

6/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

6/16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

6/18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

6/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

6/20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

6/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

6/23 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace

6/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

6/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6/27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

6/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre

7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

7/16 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

7/17 – Richmond, VA – The National

7/19 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

7/20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

7/21 – Miami, FL – The Ground

7/23 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

7/25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

7/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

7/28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

7/31 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

8/2 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

8/4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

8/5 – Boston, MA – Royale

8/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount