8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Common, Wynton Marsalis, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bold City Circuit and more.
R&B
October London – Wednesday, February 7
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
On tour for his Billboard-chart topping debut, The Rebirth of Marvin, R&B singer October London visits the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.
Hip Hop
Common – Thursday, February 8
Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine
Hip hop icon Common performs as part of the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Thursday night.
Jazz
Tim Hagans & Jon Irabagon – Thursday, February 8
UNF | Southside
Trumpeter Tim Hagans and saxophonist Jon Irabagon pay tribute to the Stan Kenton Orchestra at UNF’s Lazzara Performance Hall on Thursday.
Jazz
Preservation Hall Jazz Band – Friday, February 9
Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine
Popular New Orleans jazz ensemble Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs as part of the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Friday.
Folk
Nicholas Edward Williams & Sun Child
Bold City Circuit | Address Provided to Ticket Buyers
Former Jax-based folkie Nicholas Edward Williams and current Jax indie folkie Sunchild perform an intimate show as part of the local house-show promotion Bold City Circuit.
Folk
Chicago Farmer – Friday & Saturday, February 9 & 10
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Folk tune-smith Chicago Farmer brings his 20th-anniversary tour to Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach for two shows.
Punk
The Queers – Saturday, February 10
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Legendary Portsmouth, RI punk band The Queers visit the clubhouse at Kona Skatepark on Saturday.
Jazz
Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis – Saturday, February 10
Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine
The Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series presents a performance by the legendary Wynton Marsalis at Fort Mose Historic Park on Saturday.