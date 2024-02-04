8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Common, Wynton Marsalis, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bold City Circuit and more.

By JME Staff
Image
Iconic hip-hop artist Common kicks off the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series this week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

R&B

October London – Wednesday, February 7

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

On tour for his Billboard-chart topping debut, The Rebirth of Marvin, R&B singer October London visits the Florida Theatre on Wednesday. 

More 

Hip Hop

Common – Thursday, February 8 

Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine

Hip hop icon Common performs as part of the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Thursday night. 

More

Jazz 

Tim Hagans & Jon Irabagon – Thursday, February 8

UNF | Southside 

Trumpeter Tim Hagans and saxophonist Jon Irabagon pay tribute to the Stan Kenton Orchestra at UNF’s Lazzara Performance Hall on Thursday. 

More

Jazz

Preservation Hall Jazz Band – Friday, February 9 

Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine

Popular New Orleans jazz ensemble Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs as part of the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Friday.

More

Folk

Nicholas Edward Williams & Sun Child 

Bold City Circuit | Address Provided to Ticket Buyers

Former Jax-based folkie Nicholas Edward Williams and current Jax indie folkie Sunchild perform an intimate show as part of the local house-show promotion Bold City Circuit. 

More

Folk  

Chicago Farmer – Friday & Saturday, February 9 & 10 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Folk tune-smith Chicago Farmer brings his 20th-anniversary tour to Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach for two shows. 

Friday | Saturday 

Punk

The Queers – Saturday, February 10

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington

Legendary Portsmouth, RI punk band The Queers visit the clubhouse at Kona Skatepark on Saturday. 

More

Jazz

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis – Saturday, February 10

Fort Mose State Park | St. Augustine 

The Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series presents a performance by the legendary Wynton Marsalis at Fort Mose Historic Park on Saturday.

More

