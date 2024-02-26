7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Hiss Golden Messenger, Steve Hackett, Ekkstacy and more

Hiss Golden Messenger plays Wednesday night at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works in Downtown Jacksonville | Courtesy of the artist

Indie-Folk/Alt-Country

Hiss Golden Messenger – Wednesday, February 28

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Prolific, Grammy-nominated indie-folk singer-songwriter Hiss Golden Messenger plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Wednesday. Listen to JME’s Hurley Winkler talk to Hiss’ M.C. Taylor about songwriting.

Singer-Songwriter

Morley and Chris Bruce w/ Dave Eggar – Thursday, February 29

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd | Riverside

Indie singer-songwriters Morley and Chris Bruce perform with cellist Dave Eggar at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd (Riverside) on Thursday.

Classical

Symphony in 60 – Thursday, February 29

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jax Symphony’s series of short, approachable programs – Symphony in 60 – returns on Thursday, as Kevin Fitzgerald conducts and concertmaster Adelya Nartadjieva performs Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

Alt Rock

Ekkstacy – Thursday, February 29

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Canadian alt-rock artist Khyree Zienty, known professionally as Ekkstacy, brings his pop-punk-ish catalog to Underbelly on Thursday.

Prog Rock

Steve Hackett – Friday, March 1

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

As an OG member of Genesis, guitarist Steve Hackett is a prog rock pioneer who, in his post-Genesis work, continues to dance to the (assuredly odd-time-signature) beat of his own drum. He plays the Florida Theatre on Friday.

Classic Rock

The Beach Boys – Saturday, March 2

The Amp | St. Augustine

The Beach Boys bring their expansive catalog of songs about surfing and beaches, cars, young love and other nostalgia-inducing topics to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Salsa

Grupo Niche – Saturday, March 2

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Colombian salsa ensemble Grupo Niche performs at the Florida Theatre on Saturday.

