7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Hiss Golden Messenger, Steve Hackett, Ekkstacy and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Indie-Folk/Alt-Country
Hiss Golden Messenger – Wednesday, February 28
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Prolific, Grammy-nominated indie-folk singer-songwriter Hiss Golden Messenger plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Wednesday. Listen to JME’s Hurley Winkler talk to Hiss’ M.C. Taylor about songwriting.
Singer-Songwriter
Morley and Chris Bruce w/ Dave Eggar – Thursday, February 29
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd | Riverside
Indie singer-songwriters Morley and Chris Bruce perform with cellist Dave Eggar at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd (Riverside) on Thursday.
Classical
Symphony in 60 – Thursday, February 29
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jax Symphony’s series of short, approachable programs – Symphony in 60 – returns on Thursday, as Kevin Fitzgerald conducts and concertmaster Adelya Nartadjieva performs Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.
Alt Rock
Ekkstacy – Thursday, February 29
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Canadian alt-rock artist Khyree Zienty, known professionally as Ekkstacy, brings his pop-punk-ish catalog to Underbelly on Thursday.
Prog Rock
Steve Hackett – Friday, March 1
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
As an OG member of Genesis, guitarist Steve Hackett is a prog rock pioneer who, in his post-Genesis work, continues to dance to the (assuredly odd-time-signature) beat of his own drum. He plays the Florida Theatre on Friday.
Classic Rock
The Beach Boys – Saturday, March 2
The Amp | St. Augustine
The Beach Boys bring their expansive catalog of songs about surfing and beaches, cars, young love and other nostalgia-inducing topics to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday.
Salsa
Grupo Niche – Saturday, March 2
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Colombian salsa ensemble Grupo Niche performs at the Florida Theatre on Saturday.