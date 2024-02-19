7 Concerts to See in Jacksonville this Week

Winterland music festival, the Symphony does McCartney and more

By JME Staff
Beloved San Francisco-founded garage-psych band Osees headline day three of the Winterland music festival on Sunday in James Weldon Johnson Park | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Bluegrass/American Roots 

Nickel Creek – Wednesday, February 21

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Founded as a trio of child-prodigy pickers in the early ‘90s, the Chris Thile-led bluegrass outfit Nickel Creek reunited in 2023. They trio plays the Florida Theatre on Wednesday. 

More

Blues

Bruce Katz Band – Thursday, February 22

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Talented pianist and organist, and former faculty-member Berklee College of Music, bluesman Bruce Katz performs at Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday. 

More 

American Roots 

Big Richard – Friday, February 23 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Colorado-formed Americana supergroup Big Richard plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday night. 

More 

Classical 

McCartney, Webber and John – Friday & Saturday, February 23 & 24

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony tackles the music of three knighted Englishmen: Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Elton John with three performances beginning Friday at 11 a.m.

More 

Various Artists 

Winterland Six – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, February 23-25

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville

The locally-founded, independent-artist heavy Winterland music festival returns for its sixth year, bringing headliners post-rock/dreampop trio Blonde Redhead (Friday), singer-songwriter Caroline Rose (Saturday) and garage-psych band Osees (Sunday), as well as more than two-dozen national, regional and local artists to James Weldon Johnson park in Downtown Jacksonville for three days of music.

Friday | Saturday | Sunday 

Classical 

Ritz Chamber Players – Saturday, February 24

Jacksonville University | Arlington 

The Ritz Chamber Players perform their Voices of Change concert at Jacksonville University’s Terry Hall on February 24.

More

Jazz

Doug Carn – Saturday, February 24

Chez L’Amour | St. Augustine

Soul-jazz keyboard giant, and Northeast Florida native, Doug Carn performs at Chez L’Amour in St. Augustine on Saturday. 

More 

In this article: Blonde Redhead, Caroline Rose, concerts, jacksonville, JME, Live music, Osees and Winterland

