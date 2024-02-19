7 Concerts to See in Jacksonville this Week

Winterland music festival, the Symphony does McCartney and more
Bluegrass/American Roots
Nickel Creek – Wednesday, February 21
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Founded as a trio of child-prodigy pickers in the early ‘90s, the Chris Thile-led bluegrass outfit Nickel Creek reunited in 2023. They trio plays the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.
Blues
Bruce Katz Band – Thursday, February 22
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Talented pianist and organist, and former faculty-member Berklee College of Music, bluesman Bruce Katz performs at Blue Jay Listening Room on Thursday.
American Roots
Big Richard – Friday, February 23
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Colorado-formed Americana supergroup Big Richard plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday night.
Classical
McCartney, Webber and John – Friday & Saturday, February 23 & 24
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Symphony tackles the music of three knighted Englishmen: Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Elton John with three performances beginning Friday at 11 a.m.
Various Artists
Winterland Six – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, February 23-25
James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville
The locally-founded, independent-artist heavy Winterland music festival returns for its sixth year, bringing headliners post-rock/dreampop trio Blonde Redhead (Friday), singer-songwriter Caroline Rose (Saturday) and garage-psych band Osees (Sunday), as well as more than two-dozen national, regional and local artists to James Weldon Johnson park in Downtown Jacksonville for three days of music.
Classical
Ritz Chamber Players – Saturday, February 24
Jacksonville University | Arlington
The Ritz Chamber Players perform their Voices of Change concert at Jacksonville University’s Terry Hall on February 24.
Jazz
Doug Carn – Saturday, February 24
Chez L’Amour | St. Augustine
Soul-jazz keyboard giant, and Northeast Florida native, Doug Carn performs at Chez L’Amour in St. Augustine on Saturday.