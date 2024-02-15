Babehoven Preview Sophomore Album ‘Water’s Here In You’ With “Birdseye” Video

By Scott Russell
Image
Maya Bon and Ryan Albert of Babehoven wrote and recorded the follow-up to their acclaimed 2022 debut 'Light Moving Time' at their Hudson Valley home studio | Windham Garnett, courtesy of the artist

New York state-based duo Babehoven have announced their sophomore album Water’s Here In You (April 26, Double Double Whammy) and shared the video for its lead single and opener, “Birdseye.”

Maya Bon and Ryan Albert wrote and recorded the follow-up to their acclaimed 2022 debut Light Moving Time at their Hudson Valley home studio 12 Lb Genius in the winter of 2022-2023. The album “​​continues the thread of the band’s sonic DNA—blending hyper-melodic indie and folk rock with shades of shoegaze and the occasional nod toward country,” as a press release puts it, and is imbued with a newfound cohesion, as instrumentalist, producer and engineer Albert joined Bon as a songwriter for the first time.

The first (to us, anyway) fruit of that deepening union is the tender and cathartic “Birdseye,” in which Bon’s narrator reconnects with a gravely ill estranged family member. “‘Birdseye’ is about the fragility and mystery of life, forgiveness and reconnection. The bird’s eye view with ‘one long arrow pointed at you’ represents love from afar, a cardinal direction,” Bon explains in a statement. “It is a song about warmth, represented by the aromatic spices ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon in the heat of a stew. Steeped in a perfumed simmer of care, we move through the pain and find a way to forgive.”

Over bittersweet acoustic chords reminiscent of Kings of Convenience, and later backed by mournful violin, Bon serenades her narrator’s dying relative, her emotions overflowing as she reconnects with them on their way out of this world: “I wish there, wish there were a token / I could give you, I could give you for the passage,” she sings. From the track’s titular vantage point, she sees none of the strife that may have marred this relationship, only the love at its roots. Electric guitar squalls elevate the song another notch as it crescendos, and an abrupt ending leaves us in a place of both forgiveness and emptiness.

Babehoven will tour North America this spring in support of Water’s Here In You, starting May 5 in Washington, D.C., and working their way across the country, with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. local.

In the meantime, you can find Babehoven’s tour dates and the Water’s Here In You track list below, watch the “Birdseye” video (dir. Ash Kron) above, stream the track here and preorder the album here.

Water’s Here In You Track List:

1. Birdseye

2. My Best Friend Needs

3. Dizzy Spin

4. Millenia

5. Lonely, Cold Seed

6. Chariot

7. Cherry

8. Lightness is Loud

9. Perfect

10. Rocket

11. Good to See You

12. Ella’s From Somewhere Else

Babehoven Tour Dates:

5/6: Washington DC – DC9 ❁

5/7: Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right ~

5/8: Boston, MA – Rockwood %

5/10: Montreal, QC – La Sotterenea ^

5/11: Toronto, ON – The Baby G ^ 

5/13: Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club ^ ∞

5/14: Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry ^

5/15: Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village ^ ∞

5/16: Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups ^

5/17: Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe ^

5/18: Philadelphia PA – Johnny Brenda’s ^

6/8: Phoenix, AZ – Linger Longer Lounge *

6/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

6/10: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

6/12: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

6/13: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

6/14: Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

❁ w/ Grocer and Aunt Katrina

~ w/ Knifeplay

% w/ Dimitri Giannopoulos (Horse Jumper of Love) and Hello Shark

^ w/ Greg Mendez

∞ w/ Mia Joy

* w/ Stephen Steinbrink

In this article: Babehoven, Birdseye, indie folk, JME, New music and Water's Here In You

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | February 10”
Feb. 15, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | February 10

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 10”
Feb. 15, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | February 10

Featured image for “Jax River Jams Returns in April with Earthgang, Bishop Briggs, Rodney Atkins, Andy Grammer and Lots of Locals”
Feb. 13, 2024

Jax River Jams Returns in April with Earthgang, Bishop Briggs, Rodney Atkins, Andy Grammer and Lots of Locals

Featured image for “On New EP, Jacksonville Hip-Hop Artist Willie Evans Jr. Explores High-Level Concepts with Nuanced Cool”
Feb. 13, 2024

On New EP, Jacksonville Hip-Hop Artist Willie Evans Jr. Explores High-Level Concepts with Nuanced Cool

Featured image for “Legendary Jazz Bassist Gerald Cannon Honors, and Explores his Connections to, the Music of Elvin Jones and McCoy Tyner”
Feb. 12, 2024

Legendary Jazz Bassist Gerald Cannon Honors, and Explores his Connections to, the Music of Elvin Jones and McCoy Tyner

Featured image for “Mini Trees Announces New ‘Burn Out’ EP, Shares “Shapeshifter””
Feb. 12, 2024

Mini Trees Announces New ‘Burn Out’ EP, Shares “Shapeshifter”

Featured image for “Meet the Roadies | Duval Crew Unites Music-Tour-Support Professionals Based in Jax”
Feb. 12, 2024

Meet the Roadies | Duval Crew Unites Music-Tour-Support Professionals Based in Jax

Featured image for “Kurt Vile and The Violators Announce New Tour Dates, Including a Stop at Jacksonville’s Intuition Ale Works ”
Feb. 09, 2024

Kurt Vile and The Violators Announce New Tour Dates, Including a Stop at Jacksonville’s Intuition Ale Works 

Featured image for “The Decemberists Share “Burial Ground,” Their First New Single in 6 Years”
Feb. 09, 2024

The Decemberists Share “Burial Ground,” Their First New Single in 6 Years

Featured image for “Tiny Desk Producer Bobby Carter (and an All-Star Panel of Judges) Will Watch Your Tiny Desk Contest Video ”
Feb. 08, 2024

Tiny Desk Producer Bobby Carter (and an All-Star Panel of Judges) Will Watch Your Tiny Desk Contest Video 

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Tand Underbelly Thu. 02/15 @ 6:00 PM Thursday Thursday with Rival Schools and Many Eyes Jack Rabbits Thu. 02/15 @ 6:00 PM Gilt Gilt with Blind Tiger Rain Dogs Thu. 02/15 @ 7:00 PM Willie Nelson & Family Willie Nelson & Family The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 02/15 @ 7:30 PM Seth Glier Seth Glier Cafe Eleven Thu. 02/15 @ 8:00 PM Parks and Razz Parks and Razz with Cannibal Kids and Tries and Friends Kona Skatepark Fri. 02/16 @ 6:00 PM Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with Taj Farrant Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with Taj Farrant Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series Fort Mose Historic State Park Fri. 02/16 @ 7:00 PM Damage Done Damage Done with Friendly Fire, Drosera and Trash the Rental Rain Dogs Fri. 02/16 @ 7:00 PM Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony Jacksonville Symphony with Anna Rakitina Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 02/16 @ 7:30 PM Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 02/16 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…