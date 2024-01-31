The Neighborhood Playlist | Jan. 27

By Mr. Al Pete
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! Hope everyone is great. Here’s another round of the music I felt you’d love. I want to send a shout out to all of the blessings received throughout this month. I’m looking forward to sharing some good music and interviews soon. Thank you, everyone. 

Peep the songs that aired. Hope you enjoyed the January shows. Let’s gear up for the love month! 

Wahid – Cornerstone

Stream

Tommy Richman – Last Nite

Stream

CARRTOONS – SPARKLE feat. BAD SNACKS

Stream

Soul II Soul – Jazzie’s Groove (piano version)

Stream

Black Coffee – We Are One feat. Hugh Masekela

Stream

Choklate – Wide Open

Stream

Jansport J – Be!

Stream

Maxwell – Help Somebody feat. Nas

Stream

Tall Black Guy & Ozay Moore – Har Hanz feat. Ohmega Watts

Stream

Kearsten Monielle – I Won’t Give Up

Stream

The Roots – The Day

Stream

Martin Luther – Finally feat. Questlove

Stream

KING – The Greatest

Stream

A Tribe Called Quest – Footprints remix feat. Cee Lo Green

Stream

Robert Glasper and Kaytranada – No One Like You feat. Alex Isley

Stream

Rapsody – Asteroids 

Stream

