Jax Music Hour Playlist | Jan. 27

This week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we were joined in the studio by Coyboi lead singer Cortnie Frazier, who recommended some of her favorite local bands, with extra love for Bobby Kid and Teal Peel.

We also featured a slew of artists from the Winterland Six festival, which Coyboi will play on February 25 at James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. You can catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8 p.m., part of JME Saturday Nights.

Coyboi — “Introduction” and “Violets (Live from Heartwood Soundstage)”

Dust Fuss — “I Don’t Even Know Her”

Bright Purpel (K.UTIE, Jeremy Ryan) — “La La”

Coyboi — “Hold On Me”

Teal Peel — “Mr. Yellow Tugboat”

Visitation — “Darth Vader”

Caroline Rose — “Jeannie Becomes a Mom”

Isaiah Collier — “Retreat”

Bobby Kid — “Sad at Breakfast”

Howdy — “Cowboy Dream”

Leo Sun — “I Can’t Get Over You”

Ebonique — “Motions”

Coyboi — “Somebody To Somebody”

