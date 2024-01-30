Jax Music Hour Playlist | Jan. 27

By Hurley Winkler
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

This week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we were joined in the studio by Coyboi lead singer Cortnie Frazier, who recommended some of her favorite local bands, with extra love for Bobby Kid and Teal Peel

We also featured a slew of artists from the Winterland Six festival, which Coyboi will play on February 25 at James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. You can catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8 p.m., part of JME Saturday Nights.

Coyboi — “Introduction” and “Violets (Live from Heartwood Soundstage)”

Get tickets to Coyboi at Winterland Six at James Weldon Johnson Park the weekend of February 23.3

Dust Fuss — “I Don’t Even Know Her”

Bright Purpel (K.UTIE, Jeremy Ryan) — “La La”

Coyboi — “Hold On Me”

Teal Peel — “Mr. Yellow Tugboat”

Visitation — “Darth Vader”

Caroline Rose — “Jeannie Becomes a Mom”

Isaiah Collier — “Retreat”

Bobby Kid — “Sad at Breakfast”

Howdy — “Cowboy Dream”

Leo Sun — “I Can’t Get Over You”

Ebonique — “Motions”

Coyboi — “Somebody To Somebody”

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 02/6 @ 7:00 PM Universal Green Universal Green with Rob Roy, Chad Jasmine and Life-Saving Drugs, and TOC Jack Rabbits Tue. 02/6 @ 7:00 PM October London October London with J. Brown and The Shindelles The Florida Theatre Wed. 02/7 @ 8:00 PM Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Cafe Eleven Wed. 02/7 @ 8:00 PM Common Common Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series Fort Mose Historic State Park Thu. 02/8 @ 7:00 PM A Tribute to the Stan Kenton Orchestra A Tribute to the Stan Kenton Orchestra with Tim Hagans and Jon Irabagon UNF Lazzara Performance Hall Thu. 02/8 @ 7:30 PM House of Hamil House of Hamil Cafe Eleven Thu. 02/8 @ 8:00 PM Trash Panda Trash Panda with Driveaway Jack Rabbits Thu. 02/8 @ 8:00 PM Preservation Hall Jazz Band Preservation Hall Jazz Band Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series Fort Mose Historic State Park Fri. 02/9 @ 7:00 PM Sinking Season Sinking Season with The Color Fred, Zalongo and The Talkalots Kona Skatepark Fri. 02/9 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…