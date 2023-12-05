Jacksonville Indie-Soul/R&B Singer Sailor Goon Fires Up the Winter with New Single, “Weathered”

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Singer-songwriter Sailor Goon returns with a new single | Brandon Mosquera, courtesy of the artist (cropped)

The latest from meta-chill Duval singer-songwriter Sailor Goon builds on the genre-deconstructing qualities of previous singles “Milk & Bones,” “Just for Me” and “Persian Rugs.”

  • Read a review of Sailor Goon’s “Persian Rugs” here

A minor-key ballad of plucked acoustic guitars and bare-bones bass and drums, “Weathered” descends forward as Sailor Goon (aka Kayla Le) sings about a dizzying amnesia that’s either self-induced (“I’m never getting high enough to see above the clouds / Suddenly I forget about who I was”) or inculcated by good old heartbreak. She shifts gears on the outro, both musically and with a new-found self-acceptance and resolve: “Guess you wasn’t really my type / Picked you when you wasn’t that ripe / Imma take back my time / Juiced me right up outta my rind.”

Sailor Goon retains an impressive ability to operate between the bitstream of soul, R&B, and indie music; which is a rare thing when considering the default mode of many singer-songwriters to be influenced by the blunt barrage of playlists and unavoidable presence of pop music surrounding us. Like the better ballads, her pain is our gain. While “Weathered” is here and gone in less than two minutes, any new offering from Sailor Goon is well worth the wait. 

Watch Sailor Goon performing at the Blue Jay Listening Room as part of our Local Showcase Series back in 2021

In this article: Sailor Goon and weathered

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jacksonville Death-Metal Band Parasite Disciple Dismantle Religious Hypocrisy”
Dec. 04, 2023

Jacksonville Death-Metal Band Parasite Disciple Dismantle Religious Hypocrisy

Featured image for “Jax Indie Band Teal Peel Shares Debut Album Ahead of Vinyl Release Show on WJCT Soundstage ”
Dec. 01, 2023

Jax Indie Band Teal Peel Shares Debut Album Ahead of Vinyl Release Show on WJCT Soundstage 

Featured image for “New Music Friday | Dolly Parton, Reyna Tropical, Gallant, Real Estate, a Jazz-Funk Masterpiece and More”
Dec. 01, 2023

New Music Friday | Dolly Parton, Reyna Tropical, Gallant, Real Estate, a Jazz-Funk Masterpiece and More

Featured image for “New Lou Reed Biography Offers the Ultimate Narrative of the Vicious NYC Rock Romantic”
Dec. 01, 2023

New Lou Reed Biography Offers the Ultimate Narrative of the Vicious NYC Rock Romantic

Featured image for “How RickoLus Wrote His New Heartfelt, Cinematic Single, “New York””
Dec. 01, 2023

How RickoLus Wrote His New Heartfelt, Cinematic Single, “New York”

Featured image for “Sampha | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 30, 2023

Sampha | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “‘Tapes Volume 1,’ New Release from Jax Indie-Rock Band Seagate, is a Fine and Furious Collection”
Nov. 30, 2023

‘Tapes Volume 1,’ New Release from Jax Indie-Rock Band Seagate, is a Fine and Furious Collection

Featured image for “Real Estate Search for Themselves on “Water Underground,” Lead Single From New Album ‘Daniel’”
Nov. 30, 2023

Real Estate Search for Themselves on “Water Underground,” Lead Single From New Album ‘Daniel’

Featured image for “On ‘Still Listening,’ Pianist and Herbie-Hancock-Jazz-Competition Winner Jahari Stampley Puts His Stamp on Modern Jazz”
Nov. 28, 2023

On ‘Still Listening,’ Pianist and Herbie-Hancock-Jazz-Competition Winner Jahari Stampley Puts His Stamp on Modern Jazz

Featured image for “Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades””
Nov. 28, 2023

Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Josh Heinrichs Josh Heinrichs with Matt Henderson Jack Rabbits Wed. 12/6 @ 7:00 PM A Peter White Christmas with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala A Peter White Christmas with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 12/6 @ 8:00 PM Dwarves Dwarves with Riverboat Gamblers and We Are the Asteroid Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/7 @ 7:00 PM Holiday Pops Holiday Pops Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Thu. 12/7 @ 7:30 PM Two Crows for Comfort Two Crows for Comfort with Stillfire Bellows Bold City Circuit Thu. 12/7 @ 7:30 PM Smalltown Poets Smalltown Poets Cafe Eleven Thu. 12/7 @ 8:00 PM Time Sawyer Time Sawyer with Isaac Smith Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 12/7 @ 8:00 PM Truth Deep Dark and Dangerous takeover Truth Deep Dark and Dangerous takeover Concert Thu. 12/7 @ 9:00 PM The World Changers Concert The World Changers Concert with The Long Run Band The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 12/8 @ 6:30 PM Jer Jer with Vial and Penny Bored Underbelly Fri. 12/8 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…