New Music Friday | Dolly Parton, Reyna Tropical, Gallant, Real Estate, a Jazz-Funk Masterpiece and More

The 2010’s rang us recently. Turns out, they’re excited about new Real Estate. And who wouldn’t be? A new song by the veterans of jangly indie-rock would certainly be an enjoyable addition to any playlist.

Speaking of joyful playlist additions: Pianist Vincent Anthony Guaraldi is responsible for a handful of the most-beloved holiday tunes ever put to tape. And while his trio’s moody soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas has its adherents, the Vince Guaraldi Quintet’s A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a jazz-funk masterwork unlike anything that came before it.

This week’s edition of New Music Friday features the first single from Real Estate’s forthcoming new album and a cut from the new reissue of Guaraldi’s turkey-day classic, as well as Dolly Parton doin’ CCR, a downtempo R&B stunner from Gallant (feat. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Keyon Harrold), the wallop of local indie-punks Seagate and a little drone music for curious ears. Enjoy!

Jangle Rock/Indie Folk

Real Estate – “Water Underground”

Recommended If You Like: Fruit Bats, Allah-Las, Kurt Vile

New Jersey-natives and veterans of indie-rock Real Estate return with their first new music since the 2021’s Half a Human EP. For “Water Underground,” singer-guitarist Martin Courtney penned a song about writing a song, and the band sticks to their tried-and-true formula – bouncy grooves, jangly guitars and warm textures. Read a review.

Jazz

Vince Guaraldi Quintet – “Is It James or Charlie?” (Bonus mix with whistling)

Recommended If You Like: Ramsey Lewis, Lavar Benson, Mose Allison

Last week, the beloved holiday album (and maybe the coolest album ever made for a children’s program), A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, got the 50th Anniversary reissue treatment. With the album, pianist Vince Guaraldi and co. set a high watermark for the fusion of jazz and funk, and the reissue features extended reprisals and improvisational cuts, like deeply groovy “Is It James or Charlie?”

Rock

Dolly Parton – “Long as I Can See the Light”

Recommended If You Like: John Fogerty, Dusty Springfield, Otis Redding

Dolly Parton’s new record of rock covers is uneven; but with 30 tracks, an album of front-to-back bangers would be a monumental feat – even for Dolly! Parton’s bluesy piano-led take on John Fogerty’s classic CCR ballad is one of several standouts on Rockstar – an apt title for Dolly, but one which doesn’t even begin to capture the impact of the singer, expert songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, entrepreneur and bonafide icon.

Global/Downtempo

Reyna Tropical – “Ya Va Pasar”

Recommended If You Like: Bomba Estéreo, Elsa Y Elmar, Sávila

Reyna Tropical is the project of singer-guitarist-producer-media-mogul Fabiola Reyna (Sávila, She Shreds Media). The groove and percussion-heavy new single “Ya Va Pasar” is an undeniably pleasant journey through paradisiacal rain forest of programmed beats, sublime guitar plinks and nature sounds.

R&B

Gallant – “311!”

Recommended If You Like: Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Butcher Brown

On “311!” Grammy-nominated R&B singer Gallant throws a soulful downtempo party for A-listers of the current jazz-R&B-hip-hop vanguard, with Grammy-nominated producer Terrace Martin behind the board, Grammy-winning pianist Robert Glasper on the keys and Grammy-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold on the brass. Read a review.

Jazz

Jahari Stampley – “Power” (feat. Jeremiah Collier & Emilio Modeste)

Recommended If You Like: Thelonious Monk, Weather Report, Van Crusen

Winner of the prestigious Herbie Hancock Jazz Competition, 24-year-old pianist Jahari Stampley is on another level. His independently-released debut Still Listening – which features a who’s who of emerging jazz hotshots – is engaging, challenging and often transcendent. Read a review.

Drone/Ambient

Kali Malone – “All Life Long (for Organ)”

Recommended If You Like: La Monte Young, Marian Zazeela, Anna von Hausswolff

Denver-born, Stockholm, Sweden-based artist Kali Malone is a master of monolithic drone-based music. Now that may sound arch (or highbrow), but through subtle shifts in tone, Malone makes enjoyably imaginative music, suitable for all ears. Read a review.

Punk/Indie-Rock

Seagate – “Mind Control”

Recommended If You Like: Osees, Broncho, Television

At just 21-years young, Seagate’s Sam Baglino is already a veteran of the city’s indie scene. On a new six-song EP recorded on mostly analog gear, Seagate – who launched as a brooding, new wave act – go primal and experimental, sounding not unlike something one might find on a rare compilation of early-’70s proto punk. Read a review.

