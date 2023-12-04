7 Concerts to See This Week in Jax

Teal Peel, Holiday Pops, Chuck Treece, Bold City house show, Outlaws and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Indie Rock
Looms – Monday, December 4
Shanghai Nobby’s | St. Augustine
NYC indie-rockers Looms make their way to the Oldest City, playing Shanghai Nobby’s with St. Augustine locals Ghost Tropic and others on Monday night.
Rockabilly
Hillbilly Casino – Tuesday, December 5
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Nashville roots-rockabilly-honky-tonk punks Hillbilly Casino plays Jack Rabbits with Beau and the Burners on Tuesday.
Indie Rock/Folk
Teal Peel – Thursday, December 7
WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular local indie troupe Teal Peel celebrates their debut full-length album with a vinyl-record release show on the Soundstage at WJCT Public Media. The brainchild of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Taylor Neal, Teal Peel melds a complex-yet-enjoyable soundscape of lo-fi indie-folk, alternative rock and improvisational ambience with Neal’s singer-songwriter skillset and laidback delivery. Coyboi opens the show.
Folk
Two Crows for Comfort – Thursday, December 7
Bold City Circuit | Buy Tix for Address
Folk duo Two Crows for Comfort will play a house show hosted by local promoter Bold City Circuit. Locals Stillfire Bellows open the show. Ticket buyers will get the location address before the show. More
Holiday/Classical
Holiday Pops – Thursday-Sunday, December 7-10
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Led by guest Conductor Tim Hankewich, the Jacksonville Symphony and Broadway vet Ryan Silverman, the Symphony Chorus and dancers from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts present five performances of Holiday classics over four nights.
Punk
Chuck Treece with McRad – Saturday, December 9
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Legendary skateboarder-turned-musician Chuck Treece brings his punk outfit, Chuck Treece with McRad, to the clubhouse at Kona Skate Park on Saturday.
Southern Rock
Outlaws – Sunday, December 10
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Southern Rock faves the Outlaws visit the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall with the (Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer) Artemis Pyle Band on Sunday.