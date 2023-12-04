7 Concerts to See This Week in Jax

Teal Peel, Holiday Pops, Chuck Treece, Bold City house show, Outlaws and more

By JME Staff
Image
The Jacksonville Symphony's seasonal fave, Holiday Pops, returns this week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Indie Rock

Looms – Monday, December 4

Shanghai Nobby’s | St. Augustine

NYC indie-rockers Looms make their way to the Oldest City, playing Shanghai Nobby’s with St. Augustine locals Ghost Tropic and others on Monday night. 

More

Rockabilly

Hillbilly Casino – Tuesday, December 5

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Nashville roots-rockabilly-honky-tonk punks Hillbilly Casino plays Jack Rabbits with Beau and the Burners on Tuesday. 

More  

Indie Rock/Folk 

Teal Peel – Thursday, December 7 

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular local indie troupe Teal Peel celebrates their debut full-length album with a vinyl-record release show on the Soundstage at WJCT Public Media. The brainchild of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Taylor Neal, Teal Peel melds a complex-yet-enjoyable soundscape of lo-fi indie-folk, alternative rock and improvisational ambience with Neal’s singer-songwriter skillset and laidback delivery. Coyboi opens the show. 

More

Folk 

Two Crows for Comfort – Thursday, December 7

Bold City Circuit | Buy Tix for Address 

Folk duo Two Crows for Comfort will play a house show hosted by local promoter Bold City Circuit. Locals Stillfire Bellows open the show. Ticket buyers will get the location address before the show. More

Holiday/Classical 

Holiday Pops – Thursday-Sunday, December 7-10

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville 

Led by guest Conductor Tim Hankewich, the Jacksonville Symphony and Broadway vet Ryan Silverman, the Symphony Chorus and dancers from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts present five performances of Holiday classics over four nights. 

More

Punk 

Chuck Treece with McRad – Saturday, December 9

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington

Legendary skateboarder-turned-musician Chuck Treece brings his punk outfit, Chuck Treece with McRad, to the clubhouse at Kona Skate Park on Saturday. 

More

Southern Rock 

Outlaws – Sunday, December 10 

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Southern Rock faves the Outlaws visit the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall with the (Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer) Artemis Pyle Band on Sunday. 

More

In this article: concerts and jacksonville

