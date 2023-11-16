The Smile Announce New Album ‘Wall of Eyes,’ Share Cinematic Video for Title Track

By Scott Russell
Image
The Smile's second LP, 'Wall of Eyes' is due out in January | Frank Lebon, courtesy of the artist

Nu-Radiohead—that is, English trio The Smile, featuring that band’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner—have announced their second studio album.

Titled Wall of Eyes and produced by past Yorke collaborator Sam Petts-Davies, the LP is due out Jan. 26, 2024, on XL Recordings. The band this week shared the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video for its title track, as well as the details of their new headlining tour of the U.K. and EU.

The Smile recorded the follow-up to their 2022 debut A Light for Attracting Attention in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios, incorporating string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. “Wall of Eyes” is our second preview of the album after “Bending Hectic,” which the band debuted live at 2022’s Montreux Jazz Festival and released as a one-off single over the summer.

Where A Light for Attracting Attention was heralded by the band’s debut single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” a twitchy, no-nonsense rocker that some compared to early Radiohead (go figure), and “The Smoke,” a groove-driven showcase of what Skinner brings to the table, The Smile’s Wall of Eyes singles indicate a band that is steadily mutating into a sound entirely its own. The title track begins with heavily distorted percussion and rhythmic acoustic chords, a sparse frame for Yorke’s ever-haunting vocals as he considers the emptiness of the modern condition: “Behind a wall of eyes / Of your own device / Is that still you / With the hollow eyes?”

As the song sprawls, the London Contemporary Orchestra’s strings heighten its eerie atmosphere of existential dread, as if to evoke a vast abyss that surrounds and engulfs us. 11-time Oscar nominee (and frequent Yorke collaborator) Anderson’s video underscores the above, with striking imagery—a lone Yorke watching an enormous eye on a cinema screen, walking as if in isolation down a crowded city sidewalk, imbibing joylessly in a bustling restaurant, sinking passively into dark waters, observing a row of his many disparate selves—accumulating to make its message clear. As a wise man once wrote, “If you gaze into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”

The Smile’s newly announced tour is set for March 2024, with U.K. shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow, and EU dates in Copenhagen, Brussels and Amsterdam. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. U.K. time (4 a.m. ET) right here.

In the meantime, you can watch the “Wall of Eyes” video above, stream the track here, preorder the album here, and see its complete details and The Smile’s new tour dates down below.

The Smile – March 2024 Tour Dates:

Thursday 7th March – Dublin – 3Arena

Wednesday 13th March – Copenhagen – K.B. Hallen

Friday 15th March – Brussels – Forest National

Saturday 16th March – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

Monday 18th March – Brighton – Brighton Centre

Tuesday 19th March – Manchester – O2 Apollo

Wednesday 20th March – Glasgow – SEC Armadillo

Friday 22nd March – Birmingham – O2 Academy

Saturday 23rd March – London – Alexandra Palace

Wall of Eyes Tracklist:

  1. Wall of Eyes
  2. Teleharmonic
  3. Read the Room
  4. Under Our Pillows
  5. Friend of a Friend
  6. I Quit
  7. Bending Hectic
  8. You Know Me!
In this article: Radiohead, The Smile, Thom Yorke and Wall of Eyes

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “André 3000 Opens Up About ‘New Blue Sun,’ his Daring New Solo Album”
Nov. 15, 2023

André 3000 Opens Up About ‘New Blue Sun,’ his Daring New Solo Album

Featured image for “New Flamenco Compilation Features a Haunting Performance from Obscure Troubadour, Juanito Mojama”
Nov. 14, 2023

New Flamenco Compilation Features a Haunting Performance from Obscure Troubadour, Juanito Mojama

Featured image for “New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes ”
Nov. 14, 2023

New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes 

Featured image for “Noname | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 13, 2023

Noname | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The Beatles’ AI Deep Cut, CARTOONS, Yaya Bey and More”
Nov. 10, 2023

New Music Friday | The Beatles’ AI Deep Cut, CARTOONS, Yaya Bey and More

Featured image for “Tracy Chapman Becomes the First Black Person to win Song of the Year at the CMAs”
Nov. 10, 2023

Tracy Chapman Becomes the First Black Person to win Song of the Year at the CMAs

Featured image for “2024 Grammy Award Nominations Led by SZA, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers”
Nov. 10, 2023

2024 Grammy Award Nominations Led by SZA, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 10”
Nov. 10, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 10

Featured image for “Live Sessions | SoCal Surf-Jazz Duo The Mattson 2 Drenched in Reverb at Hotel Palms”
Nov. 09, 2023

Live Sessions | SoCal Surf-Jazz Duo The Mattson 2 Drenched in Reverb at Hotel Palms

Featured image for “King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Detail 2024 Tour, Including St. Augustine Stop”
Nov. 08, 2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Detail 2024 Tour, Including St. Augustine Stop

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Vanessa Collier Vanessa Collier Cafe Eleven Thu. 11/16 @ 8:00 PM In This Moment In This Moment with Ice Nine Kills, Avatar and New Years Day Daily’s Place Fri. 11/17 @ 6:15 PM "Home Alone" “Home Alone” Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Dwight Yoakam Dwight Yoakam The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Telekenetic Yeti Telekenetic Yeti with J.D. Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), Snore and Saddle Up Playboi Kona Skatepark Fri. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Griffin House Griffin House Cafe Eleven Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Illiterate Light Illiterate Light Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Jonny Craig Jonny Craig with Sunsleep, Keepmysecrets and A Foreign Affair Jack Rabbits Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Paul Taylor Paul Taylor Ritz Theater & Museum Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Konacopia Konacopia with Rhona, Mirror Parts, Parks And Razz, 0 Miles Per Hour and more Kona Skatepark Sat. 11/18 @ 3:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…