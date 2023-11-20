PJ Harvey | Tiny Desk Concert

By Ann Powers
Image
PJ Harvey performs at the Tiny Desk at NPR's HQ in Washington, DC on Nov. 6, 2023. (Catie Dull/NPR)

Polly Harvey has inhabited many characters throughout her 30-year career and always dressed the part: catsuit-rocking glam queen, high-collared Victorian wraith, mini-skirted libertine, feather-adorned warrior. Bringing the story told in her latest album, I Inside the Old Year Dying to the Tiny Desk, she stands at the microphone in a draped dress the wintry color of a gray alder tree, designed by her longtime costumier Todd Lynn. Its torn elegance perfectly suits the dual role she plays in these gently ferocious songs, which originated in her novel-in-verse, Orlam. As she lets loose her inimitable razor-sharp alto, she becomes both Ira-Abel, the child who, in the aftermath of an assault, merges with the forest around her Dorset, England, home, and of the bard whose verses keep that shepherd girl alive after her vanishing.

Harvey keeps her gestures minimal as she sets her scenes and speaks through them. Matching her voice to those of her trusted collaborators John Parish and James Johnston as they invoke the forest’s ghosts — the “chalky children of evermore” — she lets the fecund imagery of her lyrics resonate. At times the crowd seems stunned into silence; after her lament for Ira-Abel, “A Noiseless Noise,” concludes with the notes from her acoustic and Parish’s electric guitar intertwining, she coolly waits out a gap before the applause and hoots of appreciation arrive.

Photo: Catie Dull

This is where Harvey lives as a fully realized artist: on her own artistic plane, inviting listeners to take their time to fully join her. Ending with the heart-rendingly lonesome title track from 2007’s White Chalk, she connects Ira-Abel’s story to her lifelong project of expressing women’s solitude, pain and resistance. Exploring how human boundaries can shatter, reassert themselves or be rendered irrelevant, these songs create a contained space that echoes far beyond itself.

SET LIST

  • “I Inside the Old I Dying”
  • “A Noiseless Noise”
  • “A Child’s Question, August”
  • “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
  • “White Chalk”

MUSICIANS

  • PJ Harvey: vocals, acoustic guitar
  • James Johnston: keys, acoustic guitar, violin, vocals
  • John Parish: electric guitar, drums, vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Robin Hilton, Bob Boilen
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
  • Audio Assistant: Ted Mebane
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Catie Dull
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: PJ Harvey and Tiny Desk

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “In ‘The Downhome Sound,’ Valdosta State Univ. Professor Explores How American-Roots Music Has Influenced Our Politics and Culture”
Nov. 21, 2023

In ‘The Downhome Sound,’ Valdosta State Univ. Professor Explores How American-Roots Music Has Influenced Our Politics and Culture

Featured image for “Here’s How Jax’s own Synthy Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel recorded their single “Foreign Rain””
Nov. 21, 2023

Here’s How Jax’s own Synthy Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel recorded their single “Foreign Rain”

Featured image for “Brittany Howard is Going to Make her Dreams Come True”
Nov. 20, 2023

Brittany Howard is Going to Make her Dreams Come True

Featured image for “PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix”
Nov. 17, 2023

PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix

Featured image for “New Music Friday | André 3000, The Smile, Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, J Mascis and More”
Nov. 17, 2023

New Music Friday | André 3000, The Smile, Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, J Mascis and More

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 17”
Nov. 17, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 17

Featured image for “The Smile Announce New Album ‘Wall of Eyes,’ Share Cinematic Video for Title Track”
Nov. 16, 2023

The Smile Announce New Album ‘Wall of Eyes,’ Share Cinematic Video for Title Track

Featured image for “André 3000 Opens Up About ‘New Blue Sun,’ his Daring New Solo Album”
Nov. 15, 2023

André 3000 Opens Up About ‘New Blue Sun,’ his Daring New Solo Album

Featured image for “New Flamenco Compilation Features a Haunting Performance from Obscure Troubadour, Juanito Mojama”
Nov. 14, 2023

New Flamenco Compilation Features a Haunting Performance from Obscure Troubadour, Juanito Mojama

Featured image for “New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes ”
Nov. 14, 2023

New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes 

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Trapt Trapt with The Adolescent Theory, Suburban Clay, The Fallen Sons and more Kona Skatepark Fri. 11/24 @ 6:00 PM Theory of a Dead Man Theory of a Dead Man with Skillet and Saint Asonia Daily’s Place Fri. 11/24 @ 7:00 PM Jason Carter and Friends Jason Carter and Friends Jack Rabbits Fri. 11/24 @ 8:00 PM Snack Friday Songwriters Round Snack Friday Songwriters Round with Randi Johnson, Grant Nielsen, Alexis Rhode, Eddy Cotton and Jay Myztroh Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 11/24 @ 8:00 PM ASG ASG with Ksick Kona Skatepark Sat. 11/25 @ 7:00 PM Croce Plays Croce Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour The Florida Theatre Sat. 11/25 @ 7:00 PM Billy Gilmore & Friends Billy Gilmore & Friends Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 11/25 @ 8:00 PM Shaun Cassidy Shaun Cassidy Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 11/25 @ 8:00 PM Robert Jon & The Wreck Robert Jon & The Wreck Underbelly Sun. 11/26 @ 7:00 PM The Hip Abduction The Hip Abduction with Coyote Island and Sierra Lane Intuition Ale Works Sun. 11/26 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…