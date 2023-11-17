New Music Friday | André 3000, The Smile, Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, J Mascis and More

By JME Staff
Image
New music for your playlist(s), Clockwise from bottom left: Hovvdy by Adam Alonzo, J Mascis by Jeffrey Fowler, The Smile by Frank Lebon, Madi Diaz by Muriel Margaret, André 3000 Kai Regan; Courtesy of the artists

The biggest surprise of the week came today, with the first new album of original music from André 3000. Surprising because 1) We weren’t expecting it and 2) Because the record does not contain a single bar of rhymes. 

Read more about the flute-forward New Blue Sun and listen to a single from the record and five more tracks below.  

Want this in your inbox? Sign up for the JME Newsletter. On Tuesdays, we send you our picks for the best concerts of the week in and around Jax so you never miss a show. And on Fridays, we send out a list of new songs to add to your weekend playlist(s).

Rock

The Smile – “Wall of Eyes”

Recommended If You Like: Radiohead, Blonde Redhead, Weyes Blood 

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood return with new not-Radiohead music; though “Wall of Eyes,” the second single since the band’s 2022 debut, A Light for Attracting Attention, sounds very much like a Radiohead song – as does most of the band’s catalog so far. To be clear, that’s a compliment. A kind of acoustic number that grows bigger and bigger with orchestral accompaniment and Yorke’s haunting vocals, there’s also a nice video for the song by director Paul Thomas Anderson, who has worked with Johnny Greenwood on scores for films like The Master, There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread.  

Stream

Ambient/Jazz

André 3000 – “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

Recommended If You Like: Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Steve Reich

Fans of both Outkast and the duo’s idiosyncratic cofounder André 3000 have been begging for new music. And with New Blue Sun, he’s delivered. Though it’s probably not exactly what we’d all been pining for, the flute-forward instrumental album is experimental and engaging, and in many ways transcendent. 

Stream

Singer-Songwriter 

Madi Diaz – “Don’t Do Me Good” feat. Kacey Musgraves

Recommended If You Like: Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, Mitski 

Though not as well-known as the Billboard-chart topping Mitski or the supergroup Boygenius, Madi Diaz long ago established herself as perhaps the best songwriter of the now-notable crop of talented, reflective songcrafters. On the mournful “Don’t Do Me Good,” a new single from a forthcoming full-length, Diaz duets with the country singer Kacey Musgraves 

Stream

Indie Pop

Hovvdy – “Jean” 

Recommended If You Like: Big Thief, Whitney, Slow Pulp 

The beloved Texas-bred indie-pop duo Hovvdy (not to be confused with Jax country-tinged singer-songwriter Howdy, who we also adore) has a new jangly, enjoyably lofi sounding tune, which belies the complexity of the duo’s maximalist approach to production. 

Stream 

Rock 

J Mascis – “Can’t Believe We’re Here”

Recommended If You Like: Dinosaur Jr., Wilco, The Replacements

Guitar god, and maestro of the Marshall stack, J Mascis goes full jangle-rock on the new single, “Can’t Believe We’re Here,” from the Dinosaur Jr. frontman’s first solo offering, What Do We Do Now (out in Feb on Sub Pop). Similar to John Mulaney’s intervention, the music video for “I Can’t Believe We’re Here” features an all-star cast of alt-comics. 

Stream

Local/Soul/Hip Hop

Culture School & Bright Purpel – “Purpel”

Recommended If You Like: Anderson Paak, Chance the Rapper, Free Nationals

A collaboration between Duval new-soul and hip-hop artists Bright Purpel and multi-instrumentalist and producer Culture School is the three-and-a-half minute track “Purpel,” which features an unhurried chromatic keyboard riff, with Culture School (Quinn Spencer) and Bright Purpel (K.UTIE and Jeremy Ryan) trading off lyrics and rapid-fire rap-flow intent on coaxing a prospective future lover. Read the review

Stream

More New Music

All the tracks from our New Music Friday series are spinning on our music discovery radio station The Independent 89.9 HD4 and on our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify.

In this article: André 3000, New Music Friday, November 17 and The Smile

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix”
Nov. 17, 2023

PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 17”
Nov. 17, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 17

Featured image for “The Smile Announce New Album ‘Wall of Eyes,’ Share Cinematic Video for Title Track”
Nov. 16, 2023

The Smile Announce New Album ‘Wall of Eyes,’ Share Cinematic Video for Title Track

Featured image for “André 3000 Opens Up About ‘New Blue Sun,’ his Daring New Solo Album”
Nov. 15, 2023

André 3000 Opens Up About ‘New Blue Sun,’ his Daring New Solo Album

Featured image for “New Flamenco Compilation Features a Haunting Performance from Obscure Troubadour, Juanito Mojama”
Nov. 14, 2023

New Flamenco Compilation Features a Haunting Performance from Obscure Troubadour, Juanito Mojama

Featured image for “New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes ”
Nov. 14, 2023

New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes 

Featured image for “Noname | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 13, 2023

Noname | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The Beatles’ AI Deep Cut, CARTOONS, Yaya Bey and More”
Nov. 10, 2023

New Music Friday | The Beatles’ AI Deep Cut, CARTOONS, Yaya Bey and More

Featured image for “Tracy Chapman Becomes the First Black Person to win Song of the Year at the CMAs”
Nov. 10, 2023

Tracy Chapman Becomes the First Black Person to win Song of the Year at the CMAs

Featured image for “2024 Grammy Award Nominations Led by SZA, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers”
Nov. 10, 2023

2024 Grammy Award Nominations Led by SZA, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

In This Moment In This Moment with Ice Nine Kills, Avatar and New Years Day Daily’s Place Fri. 11/17 @ 6:15 PM "Home Alone" “Home Alone” Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Dwight Yoakam Dwight Yoakam The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Telekenetic Yeti Telekenetic Yeti with J.D. Pinkus (Butthole Surfers), Snore and Saddle Up Playboi Kona Skatepark Fri. 11/17 @ 7:00 PM Griffin House Griffin House Cafe Eleven Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Illiterate Light Illiterate Light Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Jonny Craig Jonny Craig with Sunsleep, Keepmysecrets and A Foreign Affair Jack Rabbits Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Paul Taylor Paul Taylor Ritz Theater & Museum Fri. 11/17 @ 8:00 PM Konacopia Konacopia with Rhona, Mirror Parts, Parks And Razz, 0 Miles Per Hour and more Kona Skatepark Sat. 11/18 @ 3:00 PM Wait What Wait What with DAKAR, and Gravity Effect Underbelly Sat. 11/18 @ 5:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…