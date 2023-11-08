King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Detail 2024 Tour, Including St. Augustine Stop

Melbourne, Australia’s own experimental-rock juggernauts King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced an extensive 2024 tour of North America and Europe in support of their latest album The Silver Cord, including a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre next November.
If there are two things King Gizzard are known for, it’s the ever-shifting postures of their elastic maximalist sound and the seemingly unstoppable flow of their recorded output—if there’s a third thing, it’s their exhilarating live shows. The results thus far have included 25 albums, ample critical acclaim and a diehard international fanbase whose collective passion for the band has manifested the so-called Gizzverse, a dense web of lore spun out across blogs, subreddits, playlists, PowerPoints and much more.
King Gizzard had previously announced three-hour marathon shows in New York, Chicago, Austin and Quincy, Washington, set for next fall, and they’ve now added dozens of shows in the EU, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, with a two-night, three-show stand at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre as the centerpiece. The band will play four South American festivals in March, head to the EU and U.K. in May and June, and then criss-cross North America from August through November.
Set for Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, King Gizzard’s St. Augustine show is the penultimate stop on their current slate. Presale tickets for subscribers to the band’s Gizzymail newsletter are on sale now, with general public on-sale to follow this Friday, Nov. 10, at noon ET.
The Silver Cord is out now on KGLW. You can listen to the album here and get tickets to the band’s tour here. Their complete itinerary is below, with new shows in bold.
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD 2024 TOUR DATES
Fri. Mar. 15 – Sun. Mar. 17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
Fri. Mar. 15 – Sun. Mar. 17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
Thu. Mar. 21 – Sun. Mar. 24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
Fri. Mar. 22 – Sun. Mar. 24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
Wed. May 15– Brussels, BE @ Forest National %
Thu. May 16 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle %
Sat. May 18 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín %
Sun. May 19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien %
Mon. May 20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle %
Wed. May 22 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *
Thu. May 23 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live %
Sat. May 25 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
Sun. May 26 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia %
Mon. May 27 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Usher Hall %
Wed. May 29 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall %
Thu. May 30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon %
Fri. May 31 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^%
Sun. June 2 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
Tue. June 4 – Milan, IT @ UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia
Thu. August 15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri. Aug. 16- Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
Sat. Aug. 17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
Mon. August 19 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs
Tue. August 20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
Wed. August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Fri. August 23 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^
Sat. August 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
Sun. August 25 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor
Tue. August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center
Wed. August 28 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
Fri. August 30 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Sat. August 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sun. Sept. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
Tue. September 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Wed. September 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
Thu. September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Fri. September 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater
Sun. September 8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Mon. September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW]
Mon. September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW]
Wed. September 11 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater
Thu. September 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
Sat. Sept. 14 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *
Fri. November 1, 2024 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Sat. November 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^
Sun. November 3 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Mon. November 4 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Fri. November 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Sat. November 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sun. November 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment
Tue. November 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
Wed. November 13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
Fri. Nov. 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
Sat. November 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sun. November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
Tue. November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Wed. November 20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thu. November 21 – Miami, FL @ Factory Town
% w/ Grace Cummings
* 3-HOUR MARATHON SET
^ ACOUSTIC SET