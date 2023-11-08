King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Detail 2024 Tour, Including St. Augustine Stop

If you are a fan of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, this is not news to you: King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard are playing St. Augustine in November 2024 | Courtesy of the artist

Melbourne, Australia’s own experimental-rock juggernauts King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced an extensive 2024 tour of North America and Europe in support of their latest album The Silver Cord, including a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre next November.

If there are two things King Gizzard are known for, it’s the ever-shifting postures of their elastic maximalist sound and the seemingly unstoppable flow of their recorded output—if there’s a third thing, it’s their exhilarating live shows. The results thus far have included 25 albums, ample critical acclaim and a diehard international fanbase whose collective passion for the band has manifested the so-called Gizzverse, a dense web of lore spun out across blogs, subreddits, playlists, PowerPoints and much more.

King Gizzard had previously announced three-hour marathon shows in New York, Chicago, Austin and Quincy, Washington, set for next fall, and they’ve now added dozens of shows in the EU, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, with a two-night, three-show stand at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre as the centerpiece. The band will play four South American festivals in March, head to the EU and U.K. in May and June, and then criss-cross North America from August through November.

Set for Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, King Gizzard’s St. Augustine show is the penultimate stop on their current slate. Presale tickets for subscribers to the band’s Gizzymail newsletter are on sale now, with general public on-sale to follow this Friday, Nov. 10, at noon ET.

The Silver Cord is out now on KGLW. You can listen to the album here and get tickets to the band’s tour here. Their complete itinerary is below, with new shows in bold.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD 2024 TOUR DATES

Fri. Mar. 15 – Sun. Mar. 17 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Fri. Mar. 15 – Sun. Mar. 17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

Thu. Mar. 21 – Sun. Mar. 24 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Fri. Mar. 22 – Sun. Mar. 24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Wed. May 15– Brussels, BE @ Forest National %

Thu. May 16 – Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle %

Sat. May 18 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín %

Sun. May 19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien %

Mon. May 20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle %

Wed. May 22 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *

Thu. May 23 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live %

Sat. May 25 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

Sun. May 26 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia %

Mon. May 27 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Usher Hall %

Wed. May 29 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall %

Thu. May 30 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon %

Fri. May 31 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^%

Sun. June 2 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

Tue. June 4 – Milan, IT @ UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia

Thu. August 15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. Aug. 16- Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

Sat. Aug. 17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

Mon. August 19 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

Tue. August 20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Wed. August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Fri. August 23 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

Sat. August 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sun. August 25 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

Tue. August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center

Wed. August 28 – Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island

Fri. August 30 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sat. August 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sun. Sept. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Tue. September 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Wed. September 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

Thu. September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Fri. September 6 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

Sun. September 8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mon. September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW]

Mon. September 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW]

Wed. September 11 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

Thu. September 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Sat. Sept. 14 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

Fri. November 1, 2024 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Sat. November 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

Sun. November 3 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Mon. November 4 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

Fri. November 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sat. November 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun. November 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment

Tue. November 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Wed. November 13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Fri. Nov. 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

Sat. November 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. November 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

Tue. November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Wed. November 20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thu. November 21 – Miami, FL @ Factory Town

% w/ Grace Cummings

* 3-HOUR MARATHON SET

^ ACOUSTIC SET