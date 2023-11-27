Kali Malone Crosses the Abyss with Her Latest Avant-Drone Release, ‘All Life Long’

Kali Malone evokes a dirge-like experience that has a decidedly indigenous-folk feel that is more in line with 1960s’ drone-minimalist pioneers La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela than classical academia | 'All Life Long' cover art

The opening track from her forthcoming double-album (All Life Long), the nearly-nine-minute “All Life Long (for organ)” is an impressive development of Kali Malone’s near-decade of composing monolithic drone-based music.

Since 2012, the Denver-born Malone has lived in Stockholm, Sweden (where she studied electroacoustic music at the Royal College of Music), and is a kindred spirit to a captivating scene of similar artists in Scandinavia, including Anna von Hausswolff and Maria W. Horn; who also utilize instruments including church pipe organs and toggle analog-digital sound properties.

Arch-conceptualism aside, with “All Life Long (for organ)” Malone evokes a dirge-like experience that has a decidedly indigenous-folk feel that is more in line with 1960s’ drone-minimalist pioneers La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela than classical academia. Sustained dominant seven passing tones voicings, minor seconds, shimmering harmonic overtones, and unexpected resolves create a piece of music that shifts dramatically albeit imperceptibly into an affect akin to hearing sub-melodies cycling and spiraling from the opening theme.

<a href="https://kalimalone.bandcamp.com/album/all-life-long">All Life Long by Kali Malone</a>

The forthcoming album includes Malone compositions for pipe organ, choir, and brass quintet, including collaborations with Malone’s collaborator and spouse, Stephen O’ Malley of SUNN O))), produced at site-specific locations in Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands.