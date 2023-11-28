On ‘Still Listening,’ Pianist and Herbie-Hancock-Jazz-Competition Winner Jahari Stampley Puts His Stamp on Modern Jazz

By Ulysses Owens Jr.
Image
With a new album and the top prize from the prestigious Herbie Hancock Jazz Competition, Jahari Stampley is surely an artist to watch | courtesy of the artist

In 2023 one of the quickest ways for an emerging musician to gain recognition – regardless of field or genre – is to participate in competitions, and after three decades, the Herbie Hancock Jazz Competition (formally, the Thelonious Monk Competition) continues to launch the careers of jazz musicians. Participants apply via demo recordings of pre-selected songs. The demo is then reviewed by an all-star lineup of adjudicators who choose finalists from a mere 100 applicants. This year  the event welcomed 11 of the top pianists under the age of 30, where pianists applied from the top colleges, and conservatories nationally, though many of them have international roots. 

On October 16th, after two-days of adjudicated performances, 24-year-old Jahari Stampley emerged from a crop of three finalists and received his award from the legendary Herbie Hancock himself.

Critic Giovanni Russonello, who covered Stampley’s performance for the New York Times, wrote, “With his tall, wiry frame hunched over the piano, {Stampley’s} style arrived like a lightning bolt… His playing felt unforced, as if powered from an internal engine. This was an artist you wanted to hear again, and to know more about.”

The Chicago-born pianist took home a $50,000 prize, scholarship support, and the applause from the jazz industry at-large. He definitely caught my ear, and after digging into his music and bio, I’ve found even more to love. 

Released independently earlier this year, Stampley’s album Still Listening has been a constant in my personal rotation. It is quite different from your classic young-pianist’s first album. Still Listening blends Stampley’s broad influences – from the church to electronica to the avant garde – making it one of the most-modern-sounding jazz records I have heard in the last few years. What also struck me was Stampley’s devout intentionality, a commitment to authenticity, that reigns supreme across the album’s nine tracks. 

And Stampley seems unbothered by the hype. In fact, he fully lives up to it. 

Stampley was introduced to the piano at the age of 14, and within two years of exploring the instrument he began winning various competitions including the Best High School Jazz Soloist Award and the National YoungArts Competition. By 18, he was on the radars of many world-renowned musicians, including Yebba Smith, Jill Scott, Robert Glasper, Cory Henry, Jacob Collier, Stanley Clark and Derrick Hodge. 

Now at 24, Stampley’s pulled some of these talented players into his orbit. Among the contributors to Still Listening, Runere “Bassist” Brooks, emerging saxophonist Emilio Modeste, drumming polymath Jeremiah Collier, drummer Miguel Russell and drummer-composer-electronic-artist Jongkuk Kim – all young, dynamic musicians – are featured, tethered to Stamper’s musicality and delivering on every track. (Grammy Award-winning bassist, producer and composer Derrick Hodge is also featured).

Before crossing the quarter-century mark – when many musicians are walking across the stage with the ink still drying from the degrees and simply desiring to fit into an agreed upon narrative artistically – Stampley defies the jazz norms and musical expectations placed on his generation. He plays from the heart, and you can feel the intrinsic depth in the delivery of notes from everyone on the album. 

Stampley, whose ease with contemporary idioms extends to his design of iPhone apps, says he hopes to model his career on heroes such as Jon Batiste and Herbie Hancock. Still Listening will not only capture your ears. It’s a great introduction to an artist not yet at the apex of a meteoric rise. 

Stream Still Listening on your preferred platform here

In this article: Jahari Stampley, piano, Still Listening and Ulysses Owens Jr.

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades””
Nov. 28, 2023

Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades”

Featured image for “Kali Malone Crosses the Abyss with Her Latest Avant-Drone Release, ‘All Life Long’”
Nov. 27, 2023

Kali Malone Crosses the Abyss with Her Latest Avant-Drone Release, ‘All Life Long’

Featured image for “Gallant Teams With Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Keyon Harrold on Mid-Tempo Stunner, “311!””
Nov. 27, 2023

Gallant Teams With Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Keyon Harrold on Mid-Tempo Stunner, “311!”

Featured image for “Osees, Blonde Redhead, Caroline Rose and More | Here’s what to expect from Winterland Six in Jacksonville”
Nov. 27, 2023

Osees, Blonde Redhead, Caroline Rose and More | Here’s what to expect from Winterland Six in Jacksonville

Featured image for “In ‘The Downhome Sound,’ Valdosta State Univ. Professor Explores How American-Roots Music Has Influenced Our Politics and Culture”
Nov. 21, 2023

In ‘The Downhome Sound,’ Valdosta State Univ. Professor Explores How American-Roots Music Has Influenced Our Politics and Culture

Featured image for “Here’s How Jax’s own Synthy Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel recorded their single “Foreign Rain””
Nov. 21, 2023

Here’s How Jax’s own Synthy Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel recorded their single “Foreign Rain”

Featured image for “PJ Harvey | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 20, 2023

PJ Harvey | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Brittany Howard is Going to Make her Dreams Come True”
Nov. 20, 2023

Brittany Howard is Going to Make her Dreams Come True

Featured image for “PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix”
Nov. 17, 2023

PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix

Featured image for “New Music Friday | André 3000, The Smile, Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, J Mascis and More”
Nov. 17, 2023

New Music Friday | André 3000, The Smile, Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, J Mascis and More

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/28 @ 7:00 PM Manchester Orchestra Manchester Orchestra with The Get Up Kids The Florida Theatre Tue. 11/28 @ 7:30 PM Frail Body Frail Body with Pains, Tiny Silver Hammers and Drosera Rain Dogs Wed. 11/29 @ 7:00 PM Sunsquabi Sunsquabi with Jason Leech Underbelly Wed. 11/29 @ 7:00 PM The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 11/29 @ 7:30 PM Steelin' Peaches: An Allman Brothers Revue Steelin’ Peaches: An Allman Brothers Revue Underbelly Thu. 11/30 @ 7:00 PM Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour Featuring Jonathan Butler Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour Featuring Jonathan Butler with Rebecca Jade, Marcus Anderson and Justin Lee Schultz The Florida Theatre Thu. 11/30 @ 8:00 PM A Choral Christmas A Choral Christmas with the University of North Florida Choirs Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 12/1 @ 7:00 PM Tchaikovsky & Barber Tchaikovsky & Barber Jacksonville Symphony with Joyce Yang Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 12/1 @ 7:30 PM Three Dog Nightmare Three Dog Nightmare with Chris Tapper Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 12/1 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…