Gallant Teams With Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Keyon Harrold on Mid-Tempo Stunner, “311!”

On the new single “311!,” Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant passionately pleads for his companion’s location over Grammy-nominated superconductor Terrace Martin’s production.
On the single from the Maryland-bred R&B/Soul artist’s Sneek, a new collab album with Martin (out now on Martin’s O’Connor label), Gallant directs listeners through the jazz soundscape at a soulful-tempo as he calculates his past interactions with the lost lover and prepares to wait longer for her return. Grammy-winning pianist/producer Robert Glasper contributes his signature keys and Grammy-winner Keyon Harrold provides the finishing touches with his trumpet.
Featuring an all-star who’s-who of contemporary R&B/soul/jazz fusion, “311!” is an approachable entry point to Sneek, a late-but-formidable entry into the forthcoming album-of-the-year considerations. Stream “311!” here.