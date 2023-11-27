Gallant Teams With Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Keyon Harrold on Mid-Tempo Stunner, “311!”

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Gallant's latest is 'Sneek' | Credit: Tim Mosenfelder

On the new single “311!,” Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant passionately pleads for his companion’s location over Grammy-nominated superconductor Terrace Martin’s production.

On the single from the Maryland-bred R&B/Soul artist’s Sneek, a new collab album with Martin (out now on Martin’s O’Connor label), Gallant directs listeners through the jazz soundscape at a soulful-tempo as he calculates his past interactions with the lost lover and prepares to wait longer for her return. Grammy-winning pianist/producer Robert Glasper contributes his signature keys and Grammy-winner Keyon Harrold provides the finishing touches with his trumpet. 

Featuring an all-star who’s-who of contemporary R&B/soul/jazz fusion, “311!” is an approachable entry point to Sneek, a late-but-formidable entry into the forthcoming album-of-the-year considerations. Stream “311!” here.

In this article: 311!, Gallant, Robert Glasper, Sneek and Terrace Martin

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On ‘Still Listening,’ Pianist and Herbie-Hancock-Jazz-Competition Winner Jahari Stampley Puts His Stamp on Modern Jazz”
Nov. 28, 2023

On ‘Still Listening,’ Pianist and Herbie-Hancock-Jazz-Competition Winner Jahari Stampley Puts His Stamp on Modern Jazz

Featured image for “Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades””
Nov. 28, 2023

Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades”

Featured image for “Kali Malone Crosses the Abyss with Her Latest Avant-Drone Release, ‘All Life Long’”
Nov. 27, 2023

Kali Malone Crosses the Abyss with Her Latest Avant-Drone Release, ‘All Life Long’

Featured image for “Osees, Blonde Redhead, Caroline Rose and More | Here’s what to expect from Winterland Six in Jacksonville”
Nov. 27, 2023

Osees, Blonde Redhead, Caroline Rose and More | Here’s what to expect from Winterland Six in Jacksonville

Featured image for “In ‘The Downhome Sound,’ Valdosta State Univ. Professor Explores How American-Roots Music Has Influenced Our Politics and Culture”
Nov. 21, 2023

In ‘The Downhome Sound,’ Valdosta State Univ. Professor Explores How American-Roots Music Has Influenced Our Politics and Culture

Featured image for “Here’s How Jax’s own Synthy Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel recorded their single “Foreign Rain””
Nov. 21, 2023

Here’s How Jax’s own Synthy Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel recorded their single “Foreign Rain”

Featured image for “PJ Harvey | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 20, 2023

PJ Harvey | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Brittany Howard is Going to Make her Dreams Come True”
Nov. 20, 2023

Brittany Howard is Going to Make her Dreams Come True

Featured image for “PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix”
Nov. 17, 2023

PanMarco Festival Brings the Unique, Calming Sounds of the Handpan to the Front of the Mix

Featured image for “New Music Friday | André 3000, The Smile, Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, J Mascis and More”
Nov. 17, 2023

New Music Friday | André 3000, The Smile, Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves, J Mascis and More

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/28 @ 7:00 PM Manchester Orchestra Manchester Orchestra with The Get Up Kids The Florida Theatre Tue. 11/28 @ 7:30 PM Frail Body Frail Body with Pains, Tiny Silver Hammers and Drosera Rain Dogs Wed. 11/29 @ 7:00 PM Sunsquabi Sunsquabi with Jason Leech Underbelly Wed. 11/29 @ 7:00 PM The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 11/29 @ 7:30 PM Steelin' Peaches: An Allman Brothers Revue Steelin’ Peaches: An Allman Brothers Revue Underbelly Thu. 11/30 @ 7:00 PM Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour Featuring Jonathan Butler Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour Featuring Jonathan Butler with Rebecca Jade, Marcus Anderson and Justin Lee Schultz The Florida Theatre Thu. 11/30 @ 8:00 PM A Choral Christmas A Choral Christmas with the University of North Florida Choirs Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 12/1 @ 7:00 PM Tchaikovsky & Barber Tchaikovsky & Barber Jacksonville Symphony with Joyce Yang Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 12/1 @ 7:30 PM Three Dog Nightmare Three Dog Nightmare with Chris Tapper Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 12/1 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…