6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Patterson Hood, Manchester Orchestra, Joyce Young, tributes to the Beatles & ABB and more

By JME Staff
Image
Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood performs for free in celebration on Jax-founded brewery Intuition's anniversary | ANdy Tennillee, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Indie Rock 

Manchester Orchestra – Tuesday, November 28

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

After nearly 20 years as a band, Atlanta, GA indie-rock hitmakers Manchester Orchestra are still going strong. They play Florida Theatre with KC indie-rockers The Get Up Kids on Tuesday. 

More

Tribute/Rock

The Fab Four – Wednesday, November 29

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

It’s been nearly 50 years since the Beatles broke up, but the group’s influence (and draw) endures. Just weeks after the release of “Now and Then” – what’s been billed “the last Beatles’ song” – the ultimate Beatles tribute act plays the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday. 

More

Tribute/Rock 

Steelin’ Peaches – Thursday, November 30

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Tribute group Steelin’ Peaches takes on the catalog of Jax-formed Southern rock icons the Allman Brothers Band at Underbelly on Thursday. 

More

Choral 

University of North Florida Choirs – Friday, December 1

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

The University of North Florida Choirs performs holiday classics as part of A Choral Christmas at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday. 

More

Classical 

Joyce Young w/ the Jacksonville Symphony – Friday & Saturday, December 1 & 2

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Together with award-winning Korean-born pianist Joyce Young, the Jacksonville Symphony tackles compositions by Tchaickovsky and 20th-century American composer Samuel Barber.

Friday | Saturday  

Singer-Songwriter

Patterson Hood – Saturday, December 2

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Aside from fronting the inimitable Athens, GA neo-Southern-rock group Drive-By Truckers, the Muscle Shoals-born Patterson Hood’s played a key role in side projects with members of R.E.M. and Widespread Panic and produced a formidable catalog of solo records. Hood plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday night in celebration of the Jax-founded brewery’s anniversary. It’s a free show but RSVP is required.

More

