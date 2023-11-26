6 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Patterson Hood, Manchester Orchestra, Joyce Young, tributes to the Beatles & ABB and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Indie Rock
Manchester Orchestra – Tuesday, November 28
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
After nearly 20 years as a band, Atlanta, GA indie-rock hitmakers Manchester Orchestra are still going strong. They play Florida Theatre with KC indie-rockers The Get Up Kids on Tuesday.
Tribute/Rock
The Fab Four – Wednesday, November 29
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
It’s been nearly 50 years since the Beatles broke up, but the group’s influence (and draw) endures. Just weeks after the release of “Now and Then” – what’s been billed “the last Beatles’ song” – the ultimate Beatles tribute act plays the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday.
Tribute/Rock
Steelin’ Peaches – Thursday, November 30
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Tribute group Steelin’ Peaches takes on the catalog of Jax-formed Southern rock icons the Allman Brothers Band at Underbelly on Thursday.
Choral
University of North Florida Choirs – Friday, December 1
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
The University of North Florida Choirs performs holiday classics as part of A Choral Christmas at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday.
Classical
Joyce Young w/ the Jacksonville Symphony – Friday & Saturday, December 1 & 2
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Together with award-winning Korean-born pianist Joyce Young, the Jacksonville Symphony tackles compositions by Tchaickovsky and 20th-century American composer Samuel Barber.
Singer-Songwriter
Patterson Hood – Saturday, December 2
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Aside from fronting the inimitable Athens, GA neo-Southern-rock group Drive-By Truckers, the Muscle Shoals-born Patterson Hood’s played a key role in side projects with members of R.E.M. and Widespread Panic and produced a formidable catalog of solo records. Hood plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Saturday night in celebration of the Jax-founded brewery’s anniversary. It’s a free show but RSVP is required.