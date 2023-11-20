8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Croce Plays Croce, ASG, the Hip Abduction, Fleetwood Mac tribute, local songwriter showcase and more.
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 21
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
If you’re expecting visitors this week, we suggest treating your early arrivals to one of the region’s best weekly jazz jams at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Tickets at the door.
Classic Rock/Pop
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac – Tuesday, November 21
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
The infighting. The ostentatious catering. The overconsumption of alcohol. The harmonious gatherings in spite of frayed relationships. The story of Fleetwood Mac is nothing if not an allegory for many a Thanksgiving gathering. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac brings the Nicks-McVie-Buckingham catalog (minus the BTS catalog) to life on Tuesday night at the Florida Theatre.
Bluegrass
Jason Carter and Friends – Friday, November 24
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Grammy winner and favorite son of Kentucky, the fiddle master Jason Carter bows up with a crew of bluegrass pickers at Jack Rabbits on Friday.
Singer-Songwriter/Local
Snack Friday Songwriters Round – Friday, November 24
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
A lineup of local songcrafters including Grant Neilson, Alexis Rhode, Randi Johnson, Eddy Cotton and Jay Myztroh perform for Snack Friday at Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.
Stoner/Metal
ASG – Saturday, November 25
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Over the last two decades North Carolina stoner-rock group ASG has put in countless miles touring the country. A consistent stop for the group is Jacksonville, where they’ve cultivated a loyal following. ASG’s joined by local metal group KSick at the clubhouse of Kona Skate Park on Saturday.
Folk
Croce Plays Croce – Saturday, November 25
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
A family affair: A renowned singer-songwriter in his own right, A.J. Croce plays the music of his father – the late, great Jim Croce – in celebration of the 50th anniversary of “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” at the Florida Theatre on Saturday.
Roots/Bluegrass
Billy Gilmore & Friends – Saturday, November 25
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Singer-songwriter and acoustic guitar picker Billy Gilmore is joined by members of bluegrass-Grateful-Dead tribute act The Grass is Dead and Duval salsa orchestra LPT on Saturday at Blue Jay.
Indie Pop/Reggae
The Hip Abduction – Sunday, November 26
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Naples, FL-bred purveyors of hi-fi reggae the Hip Abduction performs with Coyote Lion and Sierra Lane at Intuition on Sunday.