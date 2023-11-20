8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Croce Plays Croce, ASG, the Hip Abduction, Fleetwood Mac tribute, local songwriter showcase and more.

By JME Staff
A.J. Croce celebrates the music of his late father at FL Theatre on Saturday | Event image courtesy of the Florida Theatre

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 21

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

If you’re expecting visitors this week, we suggest treating your early arrivals to one of the region’s best weekly jazz jams at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Tickets at the door. 

Classic Rock/Pop 

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac – Tuesday, November 21

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville 

The infighting. The ostentatious catering. The overconsumption of alcohol. The harmonious gatherings in spite of frayed relationships. The story of Fleetwood Mac is nothing if not an allegory for many a Thanksgiving gathering. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac brings the Nicks-McVie-Buckingham catalog (minus the BTS catalog) to life on Tuesday night at the Florida Theatre. 

Bluegrass

Jason Carter and Friends – Friday, November 24

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Grammy winner and favorite son of Kentucky, the fiddle master Jason Carter bows up with a crew of bluegrass pickers at Jack Rabbits on Friday. 

Singer-Songwriter/Local 

Snack Friday Songwriters Round – Friday, November 24

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

A lineup of local songcrafters including Grant Neilson, Alexis Rhode, Randi Johnson, Eddy Cotton and Jay Myztroh perform for Snack Friday at Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. 

Stoner/Metal 

ASG – Saturday, November 25 

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington 

Over the last two decades North Carolina stoner-rock group ASG has put in countless miles touring the country. A consistent stop for the group is Jacksonville, where they’ve cultivated a loyal following. ASG’s joined by local metal group KSick at the clubhouse of Kona Skate Park on Saturday. 

Folk

Croce Plays Croce – Saturday, November 25

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

A family affair: A renowned singer-songwriter in his own right, A.J. Croce plays the music of his father – the late, great Jim Croce – in celebration of the 50th anniversary of “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” at the Florida Theatre on Saturday. 

Roots/Bluegrass 

Billy Gilmore & Friends – Saturday, November 25

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Singer-songwriter and acoustic guitar picker Billy Gilmore is joined by members of bluegrass-Grateful-Dead tribute act The Grass is Dead and Duval salsa orchestra LPT on Saturday at Blue Jay. 

Indie Pop/Reggae 

The Hip Abduction – Sunday, November 26 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Naples, FL-bred purveyors of hi-fi reggae the Hip Abduction performs with Coyote Lion and Sierra Lane at Intuition on Sunday. 

