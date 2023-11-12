8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Black Kids, Frankie Valli, Jordan Tice, Jacksonville Jazz Collective

Black Kids play their first hometown show in a decade on Wednesday | Courtesy of the artist

Indie Rock

Black Kids – Wednesday, November 15

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Fifteen years ago, the dance-forward Jacksonville indie rock band Black Kids went from the dance floor of Art Bar Thursday Night to Late Night with David Letterman on the strength of their debut Partie Traumatic, and its uniquely infectious lead single “Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance With You.” (Read the story of the Black Kids rise and fall here). As nostalgia for mid-aughts indie bands intensifies, the band is once again an in-demand live act. They play Intuition on Wednesday with one of our emerging-local faves: Luci Lind.

Doo Wop/Rock ‘n’ Roll

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Thursday, November 16

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

The falsetto that spawned innumerable imitators, the original Jersey boy Frankie Valli is joined by the Four Seasons for a special night of doo wop and rock ‘n’ roll hits at the Florida Theatre on Thursday.

Symphonic

Home Alone in Concert – Friday & Saturday, November 17 & 18

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony takes on yet another of composer John Williams (Jaws, Star Wars, Jurassic Park) recognizable scores, this time with the 1990 Macauley Culkin-led Xmas hijinks classic Home Alone. Both performances (Friday and Saturday) kick off at 7 p.m.

Metal/Psych/Punk

Telekinetic Yeti w/ J.D. Pinkus – Friday, November 17

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington

While Iowa is known nationally for corn and its convoluted presidential primary system, the state also breeds some truly unique bands (Slipknot anyone?). Absurdly-named, Iowa-based metal act Telekinetic Yeti visit the Kona Clubhouse with the Butthole Surfers’ J.D. Pinkus in tow on Friday.

Smooth Jazz

Paul Taylor – Friday, November 17

Ritz Theatre | LaVilla

Peak Records’ artist, the smooth-jazz sax man Paul Taylor plays the Ritz as part of the beloved-institution’s Jazz Jams Series on Friday.

Folk

Jordan Tice – Saturday, November 18

Waterworks | St. Augustine

Nashville singer-songwriter and guitarist Jordan Tice brings his take on American roots music to the Waterworks in St. Augustine on Saturday as part of the Gamble Rogers Concert Series.

Singer-Songwriter

Matthew Fowler – Saturday, November 18

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for Address

Florida folky Matthew Fowler and Jax country crooner Rambler Kane are the latest Bold City Circuit featured artists. They’ll play together at a quasi-secret location (details are revealed after you buy a ticket) on Saturday.

Jazz

Jax Jazz Collective – Sunday, November 19

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Made up of some of the area’s most-studied players, the Jax Jazz Collective will kick off the Jax Symphony’s Jazz Series with a tour-de-force of big band numbers on Sunday.

