7 Concerts to See This Week in Jacksonville

Keiko Matsui, Blackberry Smoke, cochise and more

By JME Staff
Image
Pianist and smooth-jazz operator Keiko Matsui is at PV Concert Hall this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 7 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

While you never know who is going to show up for the weekly jazz jam at fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room, rest assured, you’re going to see and hear some of the city’s finest improvisationalists. It’s one of the best jams in Jacksonville. 

More

Singer-Songwriter 

Austin Lucas – Wednesday, November 8

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Underground icon, the singer-songwriter Austin Lucas has an undeniable folk-punk streak across his long career as a collaborator and solo bard. He plays Jack Rabbits on Wednesday with Have Gun Will Travel and Jax’s own Christina Wagner. 

More 

New-Age/Jazz

Keiko Matsui – Thursday, November 9

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Formidable and enduring jazz keyboardist Keiko Matsui will tickle the ivories at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Thursday. 

More

Hip Hop 

Cochise – Thursday, November 9

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Major-label West Palm Beach rapper Cochise performs with Houston rapper-producer Tisakorean and bignumbanine at Jack Rabbits on Thursday night. 

More

Country

Blackberry Smoke – Friday, November 10 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Hard-rockin’ Atlanta country quintet Blackberry Smoke returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

More 

Classical 

Mahler’s Symphony for Alma – Friday & Saturday, November 10 & 11

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony takes on the music of Romantic composer Gustav Mahler on Friday and Saturday. 

Friday | Saturday 

Bluegrass

Swamptooth – Saturday, November 11

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Savannah bluegrass group Swamptooth visits the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Saturday. 

More 

In this article: concerts and jacksonville

