7 Concerts to See This Week in Jacksonville

Keiko Matsui, Blackberry Smoke, cochise and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 7
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
While you never know who is going to show up for the weekly jazz jam at fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room, rest assured, you’re going to see and hear some of the city’s finest improvisationalists. It’s one of the best jams in Jacksonville.
Singer-Songwriter
Austin Lucas – Wednesday, November 8
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Underground icon, the singer-songwriter Austin Lucas has an undeniable folk-punk streak across his long career as a collaborator and solo bard. He plays Jack Rabbits on Wednesday with Have Gun Will Travel and Jax’s own Christina Wagner.
New-Age/Jazz
Keiko Matsui – Thursday, November 9
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Formidable and enduring jazz keyboardist Keiko Matsui will tickle the ivories at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Thursday.
Hip Hop
Cochise – Thursday, November 9
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Major-label West Palm Beach rapper Cochise performs with Houston rapper-producer Tisakorean and bignumbanine at Jack Rabbits on Thursday night.
Country
Blackberry Smoke – Friday, November 10
The Amp | St. Augustine
Hard-rockin’ Atlanta country quintet Blackberry Smoke returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
Classical
Mahler’s Symphony for Alma – Friday & Saturday, November 10 & 11
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Symphony takes on the music of Romantic composer Gustav Mahler on Friday and Saturday.
Bluegrass
Swamptooth – Saturday, November 11
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Savannah bluegrass group Swamptooth visits the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Saturday.