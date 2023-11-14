New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes 

A collaboration between Duval new-soul and hip-hop artists Bright Purpel and multi-instrumentalist and producer Culture School offers up a radiant glow.
The second track from Culture School’s new release Nail Salon, the three-and-a-half minutes of “Purpel” moves along courtesy of an unhurried chromatic keyboard riff, with Culture School (Quinn Spencer) and Bright Purpel (K.UTIE and Jeremy Ryan) trading off lyrics and rapid-fire rap-flow intent on coaxing a prospective future lover. The tune culminates in an EDM beat and an ecstatic, reverb-laden chorale.
Both artists are garnering increasing streaming hits and likes; and rightfully so. If there is a collective and respective goal of both Culture School and Bright Purpel to elevate and push forward the genres they operate in, mission accomplished.
