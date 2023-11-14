New Collab from Jax’s Bright Purpel and Culture School Brings a Positive Gradient to Their Soulful Palettes 

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
R&B/Soul/Hip-hop duo Bright Purpel teamed up with Culture School on the new track "Purpel" from Culture School's new album 'Nail Salon' | Bright Purpel press pic by Michael Rakim (@rakimism), Culture School from Bandcamp

A collaboration between Duval new-soul and hip-hop artists Bright Purpel and multi-instrumentalist and producer Culture School offers up a radiant glow.

The second track from Culture School’s new release Nail Salon, the three-and-a-half minutes of “Purpel” moves along courtesy of an unhurried chromatic keyboard riff, with Culture School (Quinn Spencer) and Bright Purpel (K.UTIE and Jeremy Ryan) trading off lyrics and rapid-fire rap-flow intent on coaxing a prospective future lover. The tune culminates in an EDM beat and an ecstatic, reverb-laden chorale.

Both artists are garnering increasing streaming hits and likes; and rightfully so. If there is a collective and respective goal of both Culture School and Bright Purpel to elevate and push forward the genres they operate in, mission accomplished.

More New Music

You can hear new tracks from Culture School, Bright Purpel, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

