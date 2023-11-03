All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 3

By Robin Hilton
Image
Tkay Maidza's Sweet Justice is one of NPR Music's picks for the best albums out on Nov. 3.

After releasing her self-titled debut studio album in 2016, rapper and singer Tkay Maidza felt stuck. She was writing songs that, Maidza says, she didn’t even like. So she walked away from music-making and took half a year to untether herself from the things holding her back. But Maidza eventually hit reset and returned to the studio to make Sweet Justice, an album of empowering songs that are both menacing and beautiful as she reflects on broken relationships, the ways we let doubt undermine our dreams and, ultimately, gratitude.

We’ve also got new music this week from the U.K. electronic artist Actress and his spellbinding album LXXXVIII, the ever-shifting jazz and rock fusion of Sen Morimoto, surprising rap-rock from Kevin Abstract, the haunting drones of Hilary Woods and more. Ayana Contreras from WBEZ and Vocalo Radio joins Radio Milwaukee‘s Tarik Moody and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best albums out on Nov. 3.

Featured Albums:

  1. Tkay Maidza — Sweet Justice
    Featured Songs: “WUACV,” “Ring-A-Ling,” “Ghost!,” “Free Throws,” “WASP”
  2. Sen Morimoto — Diagnosis
    Featured Songs: “Bad State,” “Feel Change,” “St. Peter Blind,” “Pain”
  3. Actress — LXXXVIII
    Featured Songs: “Push Power,” “M2,” “Typewriter World,” “Its me”
  4. Resavoir — Resavoir
    Featured Song: “Inside Minds”
  5. Kevin Abstract — Blanket
    Featured Song: “Blanket”
  6. Hilary Woods — Acts of Light
    Featured Song: “Burial Rites”

Other notable releases for Nov. 3:

  • Cold War Kids — Cold War Kids
  • Ian Sweet — SUCKER
  • Jean-Michael Jarre – OXYMOREWORKS
  • Jimmy Buffett — Equal Strain on All Parts (final album)
  • Joey Alexander — Continuance
  • Jung Kook – GOLDEN
  • Kevin Drew — Aging
  • King Creosote — I DES
  • Laura Veirs — Phone Orphans
  • Matmos — Return to Archive
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead – Big Big Love
  • Semisonic — Little Bit of Sun
  • Snail Mail — Valentine Demos
  • The Struts — Pretty Vicious
In this article: New music

