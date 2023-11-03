All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Nov. 3

After releasing her self-titled debut studio album in 2016, rapper and singer Tkay Maidza felt stuck. She was writing songs that, Maidza says, she didn’t even like. So she walked away from music-making and took half a year to untether herself from the things holding her back. But Maidza eventually hit reset and returned to the studio to make Sweet Justice, an album of empowering songs that are both menacing and beautiful as she reflects on broken relationships, the ways we let doubt undermine our dreams and, ultimately, gratitude.
We’ve also got new music this week from the U.K. electronic artist Actress and his spellbinding album LXXXVIII, the ever-shifting jazz and rock fusion of Sen Morimoto, surprising rap-rock from Kevin Abstract, the haunting drones of Hilary Woods and more. Ayana Contreras from WBEZ and Vocalo Radio joins Radio Milwaukee‘s Tarik Moody and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best albums out on Nov. 3.
Featured Albums:
- Tkay Maidza — Sweet Justice
Featured Songs: “WUACV,” “Ring-A-Ling,” “Ghost!,” “Free Throws,” “WASP”
- Sen Morimoto — Diagnosis
Featured Songs: “Bad State,” “Feel Change,” “St. Peter Blind,” “Pain”
- Actress — LXXXVIII
Featured Songs: “Push Power,” “M2,” “Typewriter World,” “Its me”
- Resavoir — Resavoir
Featured Song: “Inside Minds”
- Kevin Abstract — Blanket
Featured Song: “Blanket”
- Hilary Woods — Acts of Light
Featured Song: “Burial Rites”
