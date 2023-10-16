Asheville’s Wednesday Announce New Documentary and 2024 Shows, Including Jacksonville Stop

By Scott Russell
Members of Wednesday sitting on a couch
Breakout indie-shoegaze-country Wednesday will play Jacksonville in February | Megan Elyse, courtesy of the artist

It’s been a breakout year for Asheville indie-rock quintet Wednesday, and the momentum generated by the band’s latest and greatest album Rat Saw God is poised to carry them right into 2024: Karly Hartzman and company have announced the expansion of their current tour with new U.S. dates, including a February stop at Jack Rabbits, and a documentary on their rise, Rat Bastards of Haw Creek.

The band’s forthcoming documentary, directed by their returning collaborator Zach Romeo, aims to put the steep trajectory of their success into perspective. Just take the trailer released this week: One moment Wednesday are rocking a raucous sold-out crowd, and the next, they’re on a porch in North Carolina, walking a dog down a dirt road, or fishing in the eponymous creek. You get a clear sense of the whirlwind they’re still white-knuckling their way through, but also of the source that centers them.

Though Wednesday were already very much on-radar thanks to their 2021 standout album Twin Plagues, while guitarist MJ Lenderman scored a solo hit with last year’s Boat Songs, it’s Rat Saw God that has elevated the band—Hartzman, Lenderman, Alan Miller, Xandy Chelmis and Ethan Baechtold—to outright indie-rock stardom. The record has been a fixture on 2023 best-of lists on the strength of its expansion of their part-Americana, part-heavy shoegaze and grunge sound, and with Hartzman’s always-compelling songwriting at the center of it all. It sure doesn’t hurt that the band slays live, either.

Wednesday are on tour in the E.U. and U.K. this month and next, with a Hartzman/Lenderman (who are also a couple) West Coast dual solo tour set for December. Their new 2024 dates kick off in their native North Carolina in mid-January, with four Florida dates in early February—Pensacola on Feb. 2, Jacksonville on Feb. 3, Orlando on Feb. 4 and Miami on Feb. 6—featuring support from Hotline TNT and They Hate Change, before wrapping up in Omaha on May 30. Tickets are on sale now.

See the band’s complete slate of tour dates below. Rat Saw God is out now on Dead Oceans.

Wednesday Tour Dates:

2023:

Oct. 21 – Atlanta, GA – Highball Festival

Oct. 25 – Paris, FR – Point Ephemere #

Oct. 27 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival

Oct. 28 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow ^

Oct. 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen ^

Oct. 30 – Berlin, DE – Frannz ^

Nov. 1 – Cologne, DE – Bumann & SOHN #

Nov. 2 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F #

Nov. 3 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotondes #

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds #

Nov. 6 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall #

Nov. 7 – Glasgow, UK – Mono #

Nov. 9 – Dublin, IE – Workman’s Club #

Nov. 10 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club #

Nov. 11 – London, UK – Pitchfork Festival London

Dec. 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon +

Dec. 9 – Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge +

Dec. 10 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop +

Dec. 12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios +

Dec. 13 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern +

2024:

Jan. 19 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre @

Jan. 20 – Winston-Salem, NC – SECCA @

Jan. 21 – Boone, NC – Lily’s Snack Bar @

Jan. 22 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry @

Jan. 23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club @

Jan. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel #

Jan. 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall @

Jan. 28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop @

Jan. 30 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl @

Feb. 1 – Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s @

Feb. 2 – Pensacola, FL – The Handlebar @*

Feb. 3 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits @*

Feb. 4 – Orlando, FL – The Social @*

Feb. 6 – Miami, FL – Gramps @*

Feb. 8 – Savannah, GA – Lodge of Sorrows @

Feb. 9 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @

Feb. 10 – Chattanooga, TN – Cherry Street Tavern @

May 14 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf %

May 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom %

May 16 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard %

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether %

May 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore %

May 20 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall %

May 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre %

May 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre %

May 24 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Arts Community Center %

May 25 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM %

May 28 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre %

May 30 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown %

July 27 – Greenville, SC – Altered States Libation & Arts Festival

Aug. 23 – Málaga, ES – Canela Party

# w/ Lowertown

^ w/ Das Blisschen Totschlag

+ Karly Hartzman & MJ Lenderman solo show with support from Dan Wriggins

@ w/ Hotline TNT

* w/ They Hate Change

% w/ Draag

documentary, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, Rat Bastards of Haw Creek, Rat Saw God, tour and Wednesday

