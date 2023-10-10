Villano Antillano | Tiny Desk Concert

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Image

This Latinx Heritage Month Tiny Desk is celebrating with an ‘El Tiny’ takeover, featuring a wide array of artists from all corners of Latinidad.

Villano Antillano kicked off her Tiny Desk Concert with a Britney Spears-approved message: Dump. Him.

“Yo Tengo un Novio,” off the Puerto Rican rapper’s debut LP, La Sustancia X, called out the toxic, controlling expectations of one of her ex-jevos. Through her sharp Caribbean flow, Antillano broke down the confines of monogamy in her first song before casting light on drug use and escapism as a means of queer survival in “Kaleidoscópica.”

Throughout her performance, Antillano showed why she’s one of the most exciting voices in Latin trap and reggaeton right now. She flaunted her sexual prowess on “Cuero,” and “Cáscara de Coco,” then intentionally honored her religious upbringing and place in the church, which she noted isn’t always a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ communities. The artist keeps proving that socially conscious lyricism and unfiltered joy can — and should — go hand-in-hand.

SET LIST

  • “Yo Tengo un Novio”
  • “Kaleidoscópica”
  • “Cuero”
  • “Cáscara de Coco”

MUSICIANS

  • Villana Santiago Pacheco: artist
  • Luis Ortiz: vocals
  • Bayron Feliciano: vocals
  • Amarilis Ríos: percussion
  • Barba Blanca: keyboards
  • David Diaz: bass

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Keren Carrión
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Estefania Mitre
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Kara Frame, Hazel Cills
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Correction: October 6, 2023
This page originally credited Emilio Mendez as the keyboardist in this Tiny Desk performance. It was Barba Blanca.

In this article: Tiny Desk Concert and Villano Antillano

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry”
Oct. 09, 2023

On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry

Featured image for “Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul”
Oct. 09, 2023

Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6”
Oct. 06, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6

Featured image for “‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue”
Oct. 06, 2023

‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Featured image for “Jax-Based Country Artist Madison Hughes Picks Up Songwriting Smarts Directly From Nashville Legends”
Oct. 05, 2023

Jax-Based Country Artist Madison Hughes Picks Up Songwriting Smarts Directly From Nashville Legends

Featured image for “King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Preview Their Umpteenth New Album With “Theia / The Silver Cord / Set””
Oct. 05, 2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Preview Their Umpteenth New Album With “Theia / The Silver Cord / Set”

Featured image for “On New Live Release ‘Watch the Sun,’ Pianist and Songwriter PJ Morton Continues to Evolve”
Oct. 05, 2023

On New Live Release ‘Watch the Sun,’ Pianist and Songwriter PJ Morton Continues to Evolve

Featured image for “Alex Cuba | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 05, 2023

Alex Cuba | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Jax Rockers Coyboi Dance Through a Dream on New Live Single “Violets””
Oct. 05, 2023

Jax Rockers Coyboi Dance Through a Dream on New Live Single “Violets”

Featured image for “New Max Roach Documentary on PBS Highlights the Music and Life of Pioneering Jazz Drummer”
Oct. 04, 2023

New Max Roach Documentary on PBS Highlights the Music and Life of Pioneering Jazz Drummer

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Falling in Reverse Falling in Reverse *RESCHEDULED DATE* The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 10/10 @ 7:30 PM Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Molly Martin Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Wheeland Brothers Wheeland Brothers Cafe Eleven Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Earshot Earshot Jack Rabbits Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Rawayana Rawayana 1904 Music Hall Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM The Midnight The Midnight Underbelly Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Jake Xerxes Fussell Jake Xerxes Fussell Intuition Ale Works Fri. 10/13 @ 7:00 PM Jelly Roll Jelly Roll with Chase Rice and Struggle Jennings VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 10/13 @ 7:30 PM Trio Verado Trio Verado Beaches Fine Arts Series St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Fri. 10/13 @ 7:30 PM JME Presents | Dehd JME Presents | Dehd with Sarah Grace White Jack Rabbits Fri. 10/13 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…